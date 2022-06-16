Let’s Talk Knoxville- Knoxville School Board

Following a meeting of local law enforcement and school administrators from around the Pella area and Marion County, one of the messages that emerged from the group was emphasizing current safety procedures in place in the event of shootings or other emergencies. Madison Elementary Principal John Steddom coordinates safety protocols in the Pella Community School District, and says while they are always working to find better ways to keep students and staff protected throughout the school day, one of the best ways to do so is to avoid complacency. He says all of their buildings have secure entrances, but it’s critical that all visitors to the district adhere to procedures such as checking into the office and waiting for entry into buildings. The Pella Community School District and Pella Police Department intend to work on more safety drills this upcoming academic year in partnership with other county schools and agencies.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO