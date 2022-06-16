ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Knoxville School Board

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Knoxville Community School District...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Improvements Looking for Public Feedback

The Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommended the “Replace in Place” option for improvements to Indianola High School among three options which included building a new high school or renovating existing areas. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture, who is assisting the district with the project, tells KNIA News over the summer the board is focused on hearing feedback from the community regarding the project, and the next step is a community-driven effort to share their feelings and ideas for the project to the board, and whether or not the board should take the issue out to the voters this fall in a bond referendum. For more information on the project, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Indianola Ridiculous Day

Ridiculous Day in Indianola is Saturday. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Brandy Werner, with the Indianola Downtown Merchants Association. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Offering Seminar on Payroll

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is offering a new seminar as part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership Top Five series, the Top Five Tips to Understand Payroll this week. The seminar will go over paycheck calculations, tax withholdings and deductions, and how to better utilize the payroll for your business. The Top Five seminar will be on Wednesday, June 22nd from 9-10am. Find registration information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Conservation StoryWalk Through The Summer

The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In June, the story is And the Bullfrogs Sing A Life Cycle Begins by David L. Harrison. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Knoxville, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Government
Knoxville, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Education
kniakrls.com

Knoxville VFW to Host Fight NIght Event

The Knoxville VFW will host a Fight Night on Saturday, July 2, from 4:00 pm-12:00 am at the Knoxville National Guard Armory, 105 N. Lincoln Street. State VFW Commander Michael Braman spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the event came together. “It all started with me meeting Kevin FLack of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Families First of Pella Engaging Students, Parents in Literacy Initiatives

While Families First in Pella is in between their spring and autumn parenting classes, the organization is focusing on encouraging literacy activities and other ways to strengthen the bond between parents and children. Director Allison Kerndt says they provide two semesters of classes in the afternoon and evenings for parents...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Storm Chasing Network to Present at Pella Public Library

The Pella Public Library is hosting a group dedicated to following severe weather events throughout the state. Zach Sharpe from Iowa Storm Chasing Network will present a kids program at 10:00 a.m. and an adult program at 11:00 a.m. this Friday in the Joan Kuyper Farver Auditorium in the Pella Community Center. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says the presentations will focus on how severe weather forms and other topics. Both events are free and open to the public.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Vigilance Key in Keeping Schools, Others Safe in Emergencies

Following a meeting of local law enforcement and school administrators from around the Pella area and Marion County, one of the messages that emerged from the group was emphasizing current safety procedures in place in the event of shootings or other emergencies. Madison Elementary Principal John Steddom coordinates safety protocols in the Pella Community School District, and says while they are always working to find better ways to keep students and staff protected throughout the school day, one of the best ways to do so is to avoid complacency. He says all of their buildings have secure entrances, but it’s critical that all visitors to the district adhere to procedures such as checking into the office and waiting for entry into buildings. The Pella Community School District and Pella Police Department intend to work on more safety drills this upcoming academic year in partnership with other county schools and agencies.
MARION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#Google Podcasts#Knoxville School Board
kniakrls.com

The Webb Shadle Public Library Upcoming Programs

The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville is offering programs for kids this coming week. Webb Shadle Public Library Director Joellen Glick Spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the programs. “We will be offering our story time with parents and teachers of Marion County Monday, June 20 at 10:30 am and...
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board Reviews Mental Health Data

The Indianola School Board reviewed the District Mental Health System Data at their meeting Tuesday, which included an Equine Therapy Program pilot. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the program partners with Camp Wesley Woods and mental health therapists for students to spend time with horses. Sathoff also said the program, despite being in its beginning stage and with limited students, was a huge success.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Schedule Public Referendum to Extend Local Sales and Service Tax

The Pella City Council will consider a resolution to schedule a public referendum to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) at their meeting Tuesday. A vote will be scheduled for a special election on Tuesday, September 13th to extend the current levy that expires at the end of next year. The council intends to use the revenue to fund several recreation and arts projects in the coming years, including a potential new indoor rec facility near the Pella Sports Park, renovation or replacement of the Pella Community Center, and several other projects.The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex, which is also available to watch online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Be A Hero Pool Party in Indianola on Saturday

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party Saturday, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
kniakrls.com

2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Writers Workshop to Release Peace Tree Mystery Novel

The writers of Marion County Writers Workshop have written a collaborative fiction story. about the Peace Tree, titled The Peace Tree Mystery. The novel is a mystery story about the disappearance of the Peace Tree, which was a giant sycamore tree that has stood since the late 1700s on the banks of the Des Moines River where Native Americans and later, white settlers, gathered to engage in peace talks and treaties. Marion County Writers Workshop Founder Mike Van Natta spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the book.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Fair Grandstand Tickets Available

The Warren County Fair is scheduled to begin on July 27th, and tickets for the grandstand events are still on sale. Grammy Award winning country music group Diamond Rio will headline the musical performance at the 2022 Warren County Fair as announced earlier this year. Grandstand Committee Chair Blake Reynolds...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

PACE Alliance Partnering with State for Laborshed Study

The Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Pella area. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Pella’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. The purpose of this Laborshed study...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

New York Collage Artist Michael Albert to be at Knoxville Public Library

The Knoxville Public Library will have a workshop with Collage Artist Michael Albert on Wednesday, June 22 at 6:00 pm. Knoxville Public Library Director Roslin Thompson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We are really excited to have Michael Albert from New York at the Library to do collage...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

University Street Now Closed to East 8th in Pella

Two major street projects are both now underway in the City of Pella. University Street from Prairie to East 8th is now closed to all traffic for total street reconstruction. This also closes all vehicular access to the Caldwell Park shelter house and the pickleball courts. Users must park east or west of the site and use sidewalks to walk in only.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour in 2022

The official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Indianola in 2022, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. The tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Fire Department Heat Safety Information

With the heat of summer here, those spending time outdoors should take proper precautions to being outside in the sun. If you are planning on being outside for an extended amount of time to drink plenty of water, and to watch for signs of being overheated such as extreme fatigue, nausea, or a headache, and if you need to take a break in the shade or air-conditioning to do so. Soukup also said if there are any questions if someone is dealing with a heat-related illness, do not hesitate to call 911.
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy