Manitowoc, WI

Road Closure Announced for Next Week in Manitowoc

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting next week, a section of Manitowoc’s Meadow Lane will be closed for a reconstruction project. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, the section of the roadway between South...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Two Local Major Road Work Projects to Affect Traffic

There are a couple of road construction projects that will be affecting traffic this week. First, in the City of Manitowoc, Meadow Lane between South 35th and Broadway Street will be closed off. Detours will be in place. This project is expected to last through around July 8th. Also, construction...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Rural Sheboygan County House Fire Leaves Residence Uninhabitable

A home in the Sheboygan County Township of Holland has been deemed uninhabitable following a fire over the weekend. The Holland Town Fire Department is reporting that the call came in reporting the blaze at around 8:30 Saturday evening. Crews arrived at the residence in the 1800 block of Wayside...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

State Highway 42 to close June 27th

You have just over a week to figure out your route to Sturgeon Bay, Maplewood, and Forestville if you take State Highway 42. The roadway will be closed south of its intersection with State Highway 57 for one to two weeks beginning June 27th. The closure is part of ongoing roadwork in the area that has most impacted traffic on State Highway 42/57 from the junction to the Bayview Bridge. A detour will be put in place from State Highway 42 to County H to County S before heading back onto State Highway 42/57. It will be in effect Monday through Friday before it reopens for the weekend. You can read the rest of the traffic update for Door County and Sturgeon Bay from City Engineer Chad Shefchik below.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Man killed in Brown County ATV crash

TOWN OF EATON, Wis. — UPDATE: The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as William Cali of Humboldt. The crash is still under investigation. An ATV crash Friday evening claims the life of a man in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-vehicle crash at E. Mason St., S. Roosevelt St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. At around 6: 30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street. After the crash, several people near the incident reportedly rushed to the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere home damaged, police investigating incident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a De Pere home on Saturday afternoon. Just before 6 p.m. Local 5 learned of an incident near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Brown County...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County ATV Crash Claims One Life

A man died in an ATV crash in Brown County Friday night. The Brown County Sheriff’s office reports the crash happened near HE Townline Road and Phillips Road in the town of Eaton just after 8:00 p.m. The 53-year-old man who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/18/22 Fatal Motorcycle Accident In FDL County

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say a 69-year-old Waupun man was killed Friday evening when his motorcycle went off Savage Road north of Heideman Road in the Town of Waupun. The initial investigation found he was heading south when he crossed over the center line and overcorrected. That caused the bike to go into a ditch where he lost control and the motorcycle overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Investigators say speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident. The County Communications Center got a call about the accident at 6:32 pm.
WAUPUN, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Sheriff Praises Cops and Bobbers Program

The program is known as Cops and Bobbers, and, while it’s a clever play on words, it’s also very effective according to Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig. During an interview on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week, the sheriff said his department officers are able to interact with young people in a positive environment by going fishing.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
FREEDOM, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/19/22 Kewaskum Man Injured In Rollover Accident

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on US Highway 45, south of State Highway 67 in the Town of Auburn just before 9:30 Saturday night. An investigation determined the 39-year-old Kewaskum man driving the vehicle south on US Highway 45 lost control, went left of center and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated. Flight for Life flew him to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene were Eden Fire Department and First responders, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, Campbellsport Police Department, the State Patrol and DNR.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
thebaycities.com

Update on the Officer Involved in Critical Incident Investigation in Oconto County

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved in a critical incident in the Township of Oconto that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8th. Beginning at 2:41pm, multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. At 2:52pm Oconto County Sheriff Sergeant Jordan Longsine observed a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting help on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road. Sgt. Longsine saw a severely injured driver exit the vehicle and, while tending to the driver’s injuries, a passenger of the same vehicle, who was armed with a knife, exited the vehicle. The passenger, Dakota Coleman, 27, approached Sgt. Longsine and the injured driver, armed with the knife and refused to comply with commands. Sgt. Longsine discharged his weapon, striking Coleman. First aid was rendered; however, Coleman died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. Sgt. Longsine remains on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy. DCI is requesting anyone who witnessed the shooting incident on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:52 pm on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road to contact DCI at 800-394-6215 and leave a message with what they witnessed and how to contact you.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

Community Policy