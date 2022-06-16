Imperial Valley College rising to the occasion of lithium development

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Lithium development means more jobs are on the way to the Imperial Valley and Imperial Valley College is rising to the occasion.

The campus hosted its annual Imperial Valley economic and energy summit after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

The event highlighted some of the new jobs making their way to the Valley.

Some even made the trip from Mexicali to get a piece of the cake.

Leonardo Monge is from Mexicali and says he is ready for the opportunity.

"The housing market, you are going to need many places where people can live, sell them a house, find them a property to lease, there are going to be several opportunities also," he said.

Monge looks to get his real estate license in Imperial County and take advantage of the housing expansion that could come as a result of lithium development.

