Saint Louis, MO

Eat, drink and be merry at Date Night at The Market

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – A collab that’s just made for fun and reconnecting. The Women’s Creative Date Ideas...

fox2now.com

SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Monday Forecast

Veterans reintegrate into the community thanks to …. Owner: New bookshop in south St. Louis celebrates …. Tyre Sampson’s father speaks following autopsy report. Golf tournament raises awareness for genetic disorder. Old Bakery Beer gives to Vivent Health during Pride …. Blair’s Social Second: How will you celebrate Juneteenth?...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Humane Society hosts Purses for Pooches

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri will use fashion to save furry friends. The agency’s Purses for Pooches is coming up. Animal and fashion lovers can bid on designer bags to raise money for the agency. HSMO Purses for Pooches. Thursday, June 23. 6 – 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

iKarateclub.com teaches self-defense while dressing up

ST. LOUIS – Owner of iKarateclub.com Ali Moseia is all dressed up. Moseia shared how to defend against attacks when in a suit and tie or dress-wearing heels. There are still strikes and blocks that do protect our six even when we are dressed to the nines. Visit iKarateclub.com...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Money Matters Monday with Belger Financial Group

ST. LOUIS – Knowing when and how to consider a Roth conversion is all about the questions answered. Let the Belger Financial Group offer the education and opportunity to learn. Greg Belger will take a real look at where money is invested and how it can better work for you. The group’s goal is to get to a solid and worry-free retirement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

First electric bike store in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – As the region’s most prominent electric bike experts, Pedego Bikes puts their hearts into helping find the perfect electric bike and get the most out of it for many years to come. They say the best electric bike is the one that fits the rider...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fathers celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An event that intertwined the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holidays in north St. Louis brought out hundreds of Black families on Sunday. The inaugural Saint Louis Juneteenth "FREE-DOME" Celebration presented by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. was a one-day, family-oriented event set out to pay homage to the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Size inclusive boutique opening in Godfrey

GODFREY — Liz Campbell and Jessica Grace of BRUSH Hair + Makeup plan to open the area’s first size-inclusive clothing boutique Wednesday, June 29. Housed at the salon at 5302 Godfrey Road, BRUSH Boutique will offer hand-curated styles in sizes small through 3XL. BRUSH Boutique co-owners said they aim to fill a need in the area for trendy clothing options for all women, regardless of size.
GODFREY, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Extremely Rare Native Bee Discovered In Webster Groves

Webster Groves is now home to a rare bee discovered by a Saint Louis University student and a Webster Groves resident. Nina Fogel, a doctoral candidate in the Camilo Lab at Saint Louis University, caught the rare bee in June 2020 and it was identified by Webster Groves resident Mike Arduser, who is an expert on identifying native bees.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
FOX2Now

Sugarfire to open new restaurant in Arnold this fall

ST. LOUIS – One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region is expanding its footprint in Jefferson County. Sugarfire Smokehouse is planning to open a new restaurant in Arnold, Missouri, this fall. The new location is planned in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue, though the grand opening date is still to be determined.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2Now

Why does caregiver anger occur?

ST. LOUIS – Caregivers sometimes get angry. They hit a wall, lose their composure, and verbally lash out at the very person they’re supposed to be caring for. It can be scary when it happens and the guilt is intense. Director of Memory Care at Clarendale Senior Living...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

