Riverhead Town Police are investigating shots fired at a home in Millbrook Gables in two separate incidents during the past week. Police said they were called to 36 Wilson Avenue at 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots at the location. Responding officers determined that multiple gunshots were fired at the home from occupants of a vehicle that stopped in front of it, according to a police press release. The shots struck the house but no injuries were reported, police said. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO