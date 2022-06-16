ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

COVID-19 cases rise since Douglas County Monday report

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported that 493 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last report on Monday. During this time, DCHD received one new COVID-19-related death certificate for a vaccinated woman in her 80s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,134.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 89% occupancy rate with 155 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 87% rate with 41 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 18 beds available.
  • There are 94 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with three pediatric cases.
    • Fifteen adults are receiving ICU-level care.
      Four people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 155,317.

