COVID-19 cases rise since Douglas County Monday report

On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported that 493 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last report on Monday. During this time, DCHD received one new COVID-19-related death certificate for a vaccinated woman in her 80s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,134.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 89% occupancy rate with 155 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 87% rate with 41 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 18 beds available.

There are 94 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with three pediatric cases.

Fifteen adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Four people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 155,317.

