The city of Boonville is saddened today after one of its most popular restaurants has announced that they are closing its doors for good. As a resident of Boonville, Indiana, I have eaten at all of the local restaurants in town. Aside from fast-food chains, there are only a handful of local restaurants to choose from in town. All of which are delicious, might I add. However, if someone were to ask me where to get good fried chicken in the area, I'd tell them Double D's Restaurant, hands down.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO