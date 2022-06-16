Regional Arts Commission awarding $1 million in new grants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Watermelon and Red Birds, Free at Last, and Anti-Racist Baby are among the titles carried at The Noir Bookshop, a new bookstore on south St. Louis’ Cherokee Street. But retail tells only part of the story, says owner Ymani Wince. Wince describes her new...
ST. LOUIS – Knowing when and how to consider a Roth conversion is all about the questions answered. Let the Belger Financial Group offer the education and opportunity to learn. Greg Belger will take a real look at where money is invested and how it can better work for you. The group’s goal is to get to a solid and worry-free retirement.
The City of East St. Louis is celebrating 618 Day and Juneteenth this weekend. North St. Louis group observes Juneteenth through …. City Museum welcomes dads with free admission on …. Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis. Group rallies for Juneteenth and cleans up MLK Drive. See...
Veterans reintegrate into the community thanks to …. Owner: New bookshop in south St. Louis celebrates …. Tyre Sampson’s father speaks following autopsy report. Golf tournament raises awareness for genetic disorder. Old Bakery Beer gives to Vivent Health during Pride …. Blair’s Social Second: How will you celebrate Juneteenth?...
We begin this week on the subject of gun control. There’s been another mass shooting. This one, at an Alabama church, left two people dead and another injured. The suspect is in custody. In the midst of the madness, the United States Senate may be ready to take action.
ST. LOUIS – As the region’s most prominent electric bike experts, Pedego Bikes puts their hearts into helping find the perfect electric bike and get the most out of it for many years to come. They say the best electric bike is the one that fits the rider...
City Museum is celebrating all dads for Father's Day with grilling, craft making and free admission with a free admission. On Sunday, June 19th, all fathers get in for free with a General Admission ticket purchase.
ST. LOUIS – The proof is in the breading. Goodcents Subs are made with freshly baked bread and they also are known for their gooey soft cookies. Be our guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at one of their seven area locations. These will go fast. Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
Hundreds gathered Saturday in East St. Louis to call for an end to gun violence. Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis. Veterans reintegrate into the community thanks to …. Owner: New bookshop in south St. Louis celebrates …. FOX 2’s John Pertzborn’s son is engaged.
ST. LOUIS – There are three things that any family law case can cost a person – time, money, and stress. Owner Mark Haefner broke down how each of these factors would help a divorcing couple know it’s time to settle versus go to trial. Haefner Law Office offers flat rate pricing on divorce and said settling means the divorce can get done in about 45 days, rather than the trials which can take up to two years.
Hundreds gathered in East St. Louis on Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence. ‘Put down the guns, pick up your sons’ in St. Louis. 4 victims ID’d in St. Louis County home explosion. High Ridge firefighter injured battling Jefferson …. 2 charged in fatal house explosion...
A man has been found guilty in the 2019 killing of a St. Louis-area police officer. Man found guilty in killing of North County Police …. Missouri’s first probable case of monkeypox confirmed …. North St. Louis group observes Juneteenth through …. Arthur Shivers: The Champ is Here. City...
ST. LOUIS – Owner of iKarateclub.com Ali Moseia is all dressed up. Moseia shared how to defend against attacks when in a suit and tie or dress-wearing heels. There are still strikes and blocks that do protect our six even when we are dressed to the nines. Visit iKarateclub.com...
St. Louis hockey hero Pat Maroon sticks it to Rams owner Stan Kroenke. Golf tournament raises awareness for genetic disorder. Old Bakery Beer gives to Vivent Health during Pride …. Blair’s Social Second: How will you celebrate Juneteenth?. Why does caregiver anger occur?. Employees call for new contracts with...
Comments / 1