Regional Arts Commission awarding $1 million in new grants

ST. LOUIS – There are three things that any family law case can cost a person – time, money, and stress. Owner Mark Haefner broke down how each of these factors would help a divorcing couple know it’s time to settle versus go to trial. Haefner Law Office offers flat rate pricing on divorce and said settling means the divorce can get done in about 45 days, rather than the trials which can take up to two years.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO