A man from Lakewood is facing a long list of drug and weapon-related charges after being arrested last week in Ocean County. According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, on June 8th, detectives who were investigating the distribution of illegal drugs in the county were running a surveillance operation on a home being used by 32-year-old Shamar Kerr of Lakewood, "to store and distribute heroin/fentanyl, and cocaine."

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO