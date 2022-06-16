ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando loses a first lady: Karen Caudill Dyer passes away from brain cancer

By Danielle Prieur
wmfe.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s first wife, Karen Caudill Dyer, has passed away from brain cancer. Caudill Dyer was married to the mayor for nearly three decades and served as first lady of Orlando...

www.wmfe.org

orlandoweekly.com

Karen Dyer, ex-wife of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, passes away following fight with brain cancer

Karen Dyer, the trial lawyer and former wife of long-serving Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer, has passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Dyer announced her death with a heartfelt remembrance shared to Twitter, in which he called his ex-wife "one of the top trial lawyers in the country" and commended her work both in the courtroom and as a mother to their two sons.
disneydining.com

Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Fight at Magic Kingdom

It is mid-June, and we are now getting into peak summer season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The days are hot, the lines are long, and Guests’ patience can quickly wear thin. One of the times when crowds can be heaviest is in the evening when everyone starts to gather around to watch the nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Many Guests like to grab a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., to watch Enchantment and get there early to make sure they have a good location.
ORLANDO, FL
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in Winter Garden, Florida

Huey Magoo's has opened in Winter Garden, Florida, marking its 28th location in six states, with over 225 franchises sold in 10 states. The 2,507-square-foot endcap features indoor and outdoor seating and is the second of four restaurants in Central Florida that franchisees Chris and McKenzie Cohen will open, according to a press release.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Signs and symptoms to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is known as "the Sunshine State" for a reason – and we love the sunshine – but that also means Floridians, tourists, and visitors can be at increased risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially during the hot and humid summer months.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Momma raccoon chases down Orlando woman and her dog

ORLANDO, Fla. - A video of a raccoon chasing an Orlando woman and her dog is going viral as it's viewed by millions of people worldwide. Nykeria Clark spoke with FOX35 Friday afternoon. She says she was out on a walk with her dog when the raccoon jumped out of a tree.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Orlando woman’s dog gets attacked by angry raccoon

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An angry raccoon put a dog in danger while out for walk. Nykeria Clark said she and her dog, Jojo, first saw a raccoon while they were out for a walk. The raccoon then attacked Clark’s Yorkie right in front of their home. “While we...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
mommypoppins.com

Free Orlando Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

Enjoy an Orlando summer concert with FREE outdoor music! We've rounded up outdoor summer concerts happening all around Central Florida perfect for families. From country to rock n' roll and everything in between, you are sure to find free summer concerts to adults and kids. Many of these outdoor music festivals also offer food trucks or are situated near restaurants, so grabbing a bite to eat before or after the free concert is easy. Some Orlando music festivals offer even more entertainment and activities for the kids! So grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the tunes with your family and friends!
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL

