LSP: 56-year-old killed in Slidell crash, ejected from vehicle after hitting a tree
SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — On June 15, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in St.Tammany Parish.
According to LSP, a single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 2 miles east of Interstate 59.
56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington of Mississippi was killed in the crash according to LSP.
Reports show the crash occurred as White was westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Ford Explorer.
LSP said the Explorer traveled off of the roadway for unknown reasons.
The vehicle reportedly overturned multiple times before hitting a tree which ejected White from the vehicle.
Detectives said they learned that White was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigationCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 2