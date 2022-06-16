ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

LSP: 56-year-old killed in Slidell crash, ejected from vehicle after hitting a tree

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — On June 15, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in St.Tammany Parish.

According to LSP, a single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 2 miles east of Interstate 59.

56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington of Mississippi was killed in the crash according to LSP.

Reports show the crash occurred as White was westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Ford Explorer.

LSP said the Explorer traveled off of the roadway for unknown reasons.

The vehicle reportedly overturned multiple times before hitting a tree which ejected White from the vehicle.

Detectives said they learned that White was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation

