The trendy vegan meal delivery service Daily Harvest, which is backed by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, and Blake Griffin, is recalling a product after customers complained of getting severely ill. “We’ve received customer reports of French Lentil + Leek Crumbles causing gastrointestinal issues,” the company said in a statement, which some patrons reportedly said understated the extreme pain they experienced after eating the item. The billion-dollar company says it told everyone who ordered the crumbles to throw them out and has launched an investigation into the cause of the illnesses.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO