Jacksonville, FL

Some items have gotten cheaper in past year, despite inflation

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ink0T_0gCyllc100

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At this point, you’ve likely seen prices for some of your favorite items going up. But there’s some good news: There are certain goods and products on store shelves that have seen prices dip over the past year.

From last May to this May, the Consumer Price Index shows that jewelry is down 1% while clothing like men’s pants and shorts are down 2%.

Tickets for sporting events are 11% cheaper.

Meanwhile, technology has seen some of the biggest percentage drops.

Smartphones are 20% less expensive and TVs are 10% less expensive.

It’s the reason Aaron Mayhew decided it was time to upgrade his own cell phone.

“I got my phone about a week ago. It’s cheaper,” he said, adding, “I love my phone. It has everything on it.”

And while some shoppers are taking advantage of this respite, others like Cassie Miller are sticking with frugality as inflation sits at a 40 year high.

“It feels like we’re going back into that day and time where you have to be thrifty and you have to think about it,” said Miller, who we caught up with while she was on a shopping trip with her granddaughter. Miller always makes a point to teach her the value of dollar.

“She had saved up some money,” Miller said, as she looked down at her granddaughter. “She’s going to find a few toys from Five Below but that’s a special occasion, because most of the time we go to second-hand stores.”

“We’re teaching [my granddaughter] that just because they say it’s important and get this, doesn’t mean you have to have it,” Miller said.

