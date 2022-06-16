Dublin man pleads guilty to using hidden camera to produce child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of producing and possessing child pornography.

Timothy W. Wright, 50, admitted to using a hidden camera in his bathroom to produce child pornography, as well as paying three minors at least $300 for nude photos, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Parker states Wright used the hidden camera to view a live video feed and saved nearly 30 videos and 152 images of minors in his bathroom to his phone.

Wright, who was charged in September 2021 , pleaded guilty Thursday and faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.