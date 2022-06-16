Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce date St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Photos: Ringo Starr through the years NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Musician Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Star Band performs at the St. George Theater on June 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) (Mark Sagliocco)

ST AUGUSTINE — On Thursday Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band revealed the revised itinerary for their September tour, including their new date at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The band had to reschedule 12 performances after multiple members of the band tested positive for COVID-19.

The rescheduled tour date is scheduled for Thursday, September 15.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

For more information click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group