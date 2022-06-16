ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce date St. Augustine Amphitheatre

By Samantha Mathers
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pyf81_0gCylHKL00
Photos: Ringo Starr through the years NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Musician Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Star Band performs at the St. George Theater on June 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) (Mark Sagliocco)

ST AUGUSTINE — On Thursday Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band revealed the revised itinerary for their September tour, including their new date at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The band had to reschedule 12 performances after multiple members of the band tested positive for COVID-19.

The rescheduled tour date is scheduled for Thursday, September 15.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

For more information click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Startups Under 30: Austin and Justin Stubblefield, Stubbees

The Stubblefield brothers have turned a high school hobby into a business. Justin, 27, and Austin, 26, produce honey products and sell handcrafted home goods at their two St. Augustine stores. Hive and Homestead at Stubbees, at 92 Charlotte St., sells honey products as well as tea towels and other...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Fishing Seasons: All You Need to Know

Boasting the “Luckiest Fishing Village in the World” and the “Sportfishing Capital of the World,” the “Sunshine State” is arguably the home of angling in the US. But fishing in Florida is much more than just Destin and Islamorada. From the flats and bays out to the reefs and deepwaters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean – not to mention the endless freshwater opportunities – there’s so much to explore! And with such diversity comes non-stop action.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Augustine, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
fox35orlando.com

Lightning safety 101: 6 facts about lightning you may not have known

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thunderstorms and lightning are common in Florida, but did you know that Florida is considered to be the "lightning capital?" On average, 10 people are killed by lightning each year in Florida, the most of any state in the U.S. according to the National Weather Service. Why?...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Ringo Starr
Action News Jax

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Cox Media Group
L. Cane

Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for Early Retirement

Recent data suggests that increasing numbers of older Americans are looking to exit the workforce earlier than planned. Although a recent Gallup Poll indicates that the current average age for retirement is 66, a New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that more Americans are looking to retire earlier. Specifically, only 50.1% of respondents said they'll work after turning 62. That number is down 2% from a year ago. Additionally, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of labor statistics, more people 55 and older took early retirement during the pandemic than in previous years.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Lakeland Mom

12 Natural Springs in Central Florida where you can go Swimming or Tubing

If you’re looking for somewhere to cool off in the Florida heat, make plans to visit one of Florida’s springs to go swimming or tubing for a true Florida adventure. Springs are naturally fed by fresh water from the Florida Aquifer. While springs offer many recreational opportunities to Floridians and visitors including swimming, tubing, diving, and kayaking, springs also support entire ecosystems with unique plants and animals and are a unique opportunity to experience wild Florida.
LAKELAND, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
108K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy