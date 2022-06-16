Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce date St. Augustine Amphitheatre
ST AUGUSTINE — On Thursday Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band revealed the revised itinerary for their September tour, including their new date at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
The band had to reschedule 12 performances after multiple members of the band tested positive for COVID-19.
The rescheduled tour date is scheduled for Thursday, September 15.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.
