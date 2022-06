The Chillicothe Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into Hedrick Medical Center Monday morning. The incident happened at about 9:24 am on the Medical Clinic side, when the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and ran into the building. The vehicle did not go through the wall. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle and moderate damage to the building.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO