Last month, Connecticut became only the fifth state in the nation to adopt a sweeping consumer data privacy bill. This bill will have far-reaching effects on Connecticut-resident consumers and many businesses located in Connecticut, as well as businesses in other states that sell goods or services in Connecticut. This new law, which takes effect on July 1, 2023, places Connecticut at the national forefront of data privacy regulation and enforcement, and it is one with which businesses will want to become highly familiar before it takes effect a year from now.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO