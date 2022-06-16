ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six-piece, no nuggets: Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in restaurant; one arrestee charged for drug offense, police say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHOVN_0gCykpvu00

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington.

According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she and her coworker, Mitchell, were in a verbal altercation with each other. During the argument, Mitchell allegedly came around the front counter and they began to physically fight each other.

JCPenney worker seen on camera placing customer’s money in her purse; stole over $1K

Washington also mentioned that Mitchell allegedly took her phone and threw it to the ground, breaking the phone. Washinton and Mitchell were placed under arrest.

Officers then searched Washington’s backpack and discovered ecstasy pills. Mitchell and Washington were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WL4D_0gCykpvu00
Alaisha Mitchell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jh1j_0gCykpvu00
Desiree Washington

Mitchell was charged with Disturbing the Peace and Washington was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Disturbing the Peace.

Comments / 5

KeepinItReal
1d ago

anyone else think that one girls hair looks like those multi colored weaved mats we use to nap on in kindergarten?

Reply
3
WGNO

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing man located safe, deputies say

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Long has been located safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate 44-year-old Matthew Long. He is described as a White male, standing six feet, and weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Man accused of shooting while going to pick up child in Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man is facing several felony charges after an alleged shooting in Calhoun. On June 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported shooting in the 200 block of Jesse Aulds Road. Michael Ray Boyer III, 22, was identified as...
CALHOUN, LA
WGNO

Car wash employee arrested after allegedly stealing gun from vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Wednesday, June 15, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to Rocket Lube and Car Wash on the 3300 block of Sterlington Road in reference to a theft complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the complainant who stated they left their 9mm Derringer on the driver’s floorboard […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WGNO

UPDATE: Monroe Police arrest 2 Armed Robbery suspects, authorities say

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1800 block Rochelle Avenue in reference to two wanted armed robbery suspects. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old Damarvin Thomas and 17-year-old Dorsey Robinson and placed them under arrest. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Monroe […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police engage armed robbery suspects on Hudson Lane

UPDATE: (10:30 a.m.) - Shortly before 10:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022, information was received stating that armed robbery suspects were at 806 Hudson Lane. The Monroe Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene. The Chief of Police tells our reporter on the scene that two suspects, Damarvin...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tallulah Police arrests Madison Parish School Board member for Attempted Second-Degree Murder

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tallulah Police Department officers arrested a Madison Parish School Board Member for an Attempted Second-Degree Murder charge. According to officers, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, they arrested District Five School Board Member Darrell Sims for shooting someone. A local hospital treated the victim and released him. Authorities gave Sims a $100,000 […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest inmates for assaulting officers at Swanson Correctional Center; four suspects charged

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Swanson Correctional Center for Youth on the 4700 block of South Grand in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned a disturbance occurred near one of the classrooms on campus. According to authorities, at least four […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Nearly 5,000 Ouachita Parish residents are without power

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, Ouachita Parish is experiencing power outages. As of now, approximately 4,880 outages are reported by Entergy. According to Roderick Worthy with Entergy Northeast Louisiana, the outages were caused by equipment failure. Crews are currently working to restore power and there is not an expected time for power […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WGNO

Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Gracie Reichman wins Miss Louisiana 2022

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Saturday, June 18, 2022, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Gracie Reichman won Miss Louisiana 2022. According to The News Star, Reichman is a Colfax, La., native and an incoming senior at Louisiana Tech University. Reichman is majoring in kinesiology and health sciences with a focus on sports medicine. She has been involved […]
MONROE, LA
