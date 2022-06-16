Suspect arrested in connection with Josephine County murders

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man receiving treatment in the psychiatric unit of St. Charles Bend escaped Monday morning, prompting police to issue a public alert warning of the “very dangerous” individual, who recently assaulted hospital staff. Deschutes County 911 dispatchers got a call around 8:30 a.m....
On May 28, 2022, Josephine County Sheriff Office Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 7800 block of Old Redwood Highway. They located two deceased persons inside their residence. They were identified as Marilyn Janson (81) and David Janson (60) both of Wilderville. The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Major Crimes Section were contacted to lead the investigation into their deaths. Investigators developed a suspect in the case and on June 8, 2022, arrested Timothy R. Olney (50) in the Bend area. Olney was transported back to Josephine County and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on the following charges: Murder I x 2, Unlawful Use of a Dangerous Weapon x 2 and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle x 1.
UPDATE: NewsWatch 12 has just received new information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that as of 8:55 p.m., the 7-year-old child in Saturday's Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away. The Sheriff's Office has informed us that the name of the child will not be provided at this...
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation will be on scene near Grants Pass Parkway and NE Terry Lane to repair a traffic light damaged in a two-vehicle crash. According to Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, multiple agencies responded to Sunday's crash with reports of heavy damage at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Southern Oregon is inundated with large scale illegal marijuana grows, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). "The scale of these operations is unlike anything we have ever seen before and they are destructive to our communities," officials said in a press release. In the...
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site in rural Eagle Point at 6:45 this morning. The property, located on the 1500 block of Old Dry Creek Road in Eagle Point, contained approximately 12,287 illegal cannabis plants in 32 greenhouses, and 3,000 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana. On the property seven workers were detained, interviewed, and released.
John Salmons, the man accused of setting the Pacific Pride fire on April 12, 2022, had been convicted by a jury in Jackson County. Salmons was convicted of the following charges: one count of Arson in the First Degree, six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriffs Office recently received reports of scam calls to local residents requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. The latest calls have a new twist and may or may not come from the number (458) 265-8938. The...
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged reckless endangering following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said at about 6:00 a.m. 30-year old Ashley Basgall allegedly shoved an empty shopping cart into the side of a moving bicyclist in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This reportedly knocked the rider off his bike and into the bike lane of the roadway, and damaged the bike’s derailleur.
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged DUII incident early Thursday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 a.m. an officer observed the 23-year old driving the wrong way on Southeast Jackson Street near the intersection with Southeast Washington Avenue. The officer saw the driver turn the vehicle around and observed signs of impairment. The suspect consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly. His vehicle was impounded. The officer transported the man to Corrections, where he refused to perform a breath test.
A 39-year-old Bend man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning at a northwest Bend intersection, police reported.
No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on a busy roadway on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:25 p.m. the driver of a pickup was attempting to turn left onto Diamond Lake Boulevard from Fulton Street, which the vehicle struck a mini-van which was traveling west on Diamond Lake.
Grants Pass, Ore. — At 11:04 am, a major crash at the intersection of Grants Pass Pkwy and NE Terry Ln severely damaged the ODOT traffic signal box for the intersection. According to Grants Pass Police Department, it is expected the intersection will be without active traffic signals until later in the day.
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A reported two-vehicle injury crash prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond for a time Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. near milepost 118, 2 miles south of Terrebonne, according to TripCheck. Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated two patients were taken to...
