adidas Recalls Tracy McGrady’s Rookie Year With The T-MAC 3

Despite falling short of the 2022 NBA Finals, Luka Dončić inspired one of the more exciting basketball shoes from NIKE, Inc. over the last year: the Jordan Zoom Separate. While yet to see an official stateside debut, the low-top proposition has been making splashes across Europe and Asia, with models from the latter donning a rubber compound geared towards durability outdoors. For its latest ensemble, the Zoom Air-equipped sneaker has indulged in “Laser Blue” flair accompanied by hits of “Citron” and “Kumquat” for a summer-appropriate look. Foam cushioning at the midsoles deviate from the mixed-materials upper in a clean “White,” while the accompanying tread underfoot opt for a minty finish that further expands Jordan Brand’s use of color.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO