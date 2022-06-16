ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

adidas Recalls Tracy McGrady’s Rookie Year With The T-MAC 3

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy McGrady’s career started back in 1997 when he was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors, and it’s safe to say that several teams that picked before the Canadian expansion team would have loved to re-think their selections. McGrady would eventually blossom into a bonafide...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Triple Black Dawns On The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Nike deserves credit for their thoughtful approach to the “Terrascape” line of footwear. Taking iconic models like the Air Max Plus, Air Max 90, and Air Max 97, Nike has transformed those classics into outdoor-ready footwear, adding the trending tech-wear element to the shoes. But the real prize...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Mcgrady
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” Set For January 14th, 2023 Release

Despite more than five months remaining in the year, handfuls of Air Jordan releases have already been rumored for a 2023 drop. The latest?: The Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her.”. Although the inspiration behind the pair hasn’t been revealed by the Jumpman family, it’s possible the sneaker draws...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Perfect Nike Air Force 1 Low For Summer Cookouts Is Here

The Air Force 1 has stood the test of time for four decades while pairing together bold and subtle styles. In conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the Hallmark silhouette, Nike is continuing to branch out from the “Triple White” baseline by way of some baby blue accents for the latest general release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Laser Orange Brightens This Nike Air Huarache

It’s been roughly a decade since the Air Huarache absolutely took the casual footwear scene by storm. Once a rare item on store shelves, sought only by fanatics of of 80s/90s Nike footwear, the Huarache has since become a metropolitan staple, worn by students, doctors, and all walks of life in between.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#The Orlando Magic#Restomod#
sneakernews.com

Luka Dončić Gets His Own Air Jordan 36 Low On July 1st

Despite falling a bit short of the NBA Finals, Luka Dončić put the league on further notice that the next five years will be his (no Pat Bev). An MVP campaign seems to be inevitable for the Slovenian superstar, and the next decade plus will be dedicated to building the right team around him to bring another ‘chip to Dallas.
NBA
sneakernews.com

This Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature Echoes Past Mocha Colorways

The Blazer Mid ’77 is often simple, replacing the color of its Swoosh with a wide assortment of Nike-sanctioned pantones. And here, a dark brown takes the helm, likening this Next Nature pair to many a past “Mocha” colorway. As is typical of the silhouette, the accent...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Returns In A Summer-Ready, Multi-Color Look

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow isn’t a brand new silhouette, but it continues to breathe life into Bruce Kilgore’s 40-year-old design. Exclusive to women, the fashion-forward take on the made-for-basketball silhouette capitalized on the layered “deconstructed” look popularized by both Off-White and sacai in 2017. For its latest color arrangement, the Air Force 1 Low-variant indulges in shades of white across its upper and sole unit, with the latter area donning both an “aged” midsole and fan-favorite light gum brown outsole combination. Dual profile swooshes, exposed underlays and other non-standard components across the sneaker’s top-half deviate in eye-catching green, yellow, purple and other hues to create a refreshing multi-color offering perfect for the warmer months of the year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sneakernews.com

“Laser Blue” Energizes This Jordan Zoom Separate

Despite falling short of the 2022 NBA Finals, Luka Dončić inspired one of the more exciting basketball shoes from NIKE, Inc. over the last year: the Jordan Zoom Separate. While yet to see an official stateside debut, the low-top proposition has been making splashes across Europe and Asia, with models from the latter donning a rubber compound geared towards durability outdoors. For its latest ensemble, the Zoom Air-equipped sneaker has indulged in “Laser Blue” flair accompanied by hits of “Citron” and “Kumquat” for a summer-appropriate look. Foam cushioning at the midsoles deviate from the mixed-materials upper in a clean “White,” while the accompanying tread underfoot opt for a minty finish that further expands Jordan Brand’s use of color.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Distressed Orange Suede Adds Character To The Nike Blazer Mid ’77

Although the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 hasn’t topped the “hype” it experienced with the help of Off-White in 2017, the silhouette continues to boast a healthy following. Recently, the original Nike Basketball proposition emerged in yet another mostly-two-tone proposition that’s equal parts rooted in heritage and modern flair. Tumbled and smooth leather make up the entirety of the sneaker’s base layer, with hairy suede at the tip of the toe and lateral forefoot not only deviating in material but also color. Profile swooshes and upper heel panels on the Nike Blazer introduce a rust-like orange into the mix, resembling the sun-dyed footwear that’s flooded social media feeds over the last two-and-a-half years. Underfoot, the ode to the 1970s rounds out its ensemble with a clean off-white-colored midsole and brownish outsole combination.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Eco-Friendly Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In A Clean “Off White/Red” Duo

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape is a newer proposition within the Swoosh’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly garnered attention from casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the 32-year-old performance-running design’s modern update appeared in a mix of off-white tones complimented by vibrant red detailing. The partly-recycled, trail-inspired upper and sole unit deviate from the classic Air Max‘s original design, though signature components are still intact. Profile swooshes, branding on the non-standard pull tab at the tongue and visible Air units underfoot all indulge in ruby-colored flair, helping create a one-two punch of boldness perfect for any environment. Cushioning solutions are modified to include Nike Crater foam and Nike Grind traction, two propositions rooted in the company’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Purple Velvet Covers This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid

As the sneaker world fixates its attention on the Air Jordan 1 Reimagined “Chicago” scheduled to launch on October 29th, NIKE, Inc. continues to unveil other, most accessible options of Peter Moore’s iconic design. Recently, the Air Jordan 1 Mid appeared in a purple velvet makeover ostensibly...
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low LX “Lisa Leslie”

Before the current crop of awe-inspiring talent in the WNBA, Lisa Leslie reigned supreme. Recently, the former Los Angeles Sparks center got the honor of getting her very own Nike Dunk Low. While the pairing may seem strange to the uninformed, Peter Moore’s 37-year-old design cheekily nods to one of...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The New Balance 550 “Miami Nights” Is Available Now

The New Balance 550 craze has seen a recent uptick thanks to the latest batch of ALD 550s, but don’t forget about the more approachable, more attainable general release options. This latest offering features a sharp all-black upper built with smooth leather, suede at the quarter, and nylon panels...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

Unveiled back in December of last year, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is one of the last few releases from Jordan Brand’s Spring 2022 line-up, releasing officially on June 21st. Maintaining the silhouette’s universal appeal, the colorway sticks to a series of neutral shades. Black is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Supreme’s Nike Shox Ride 2 Bounces In Four Colorways On June 23rd

Among the most charming gimmicks in Nike’s arsenal of innovations is Shox, a quirky cushion that was heavily promoted at the turn of the century. Marked by four distinct pillars at the heel, Nike Shox was pitched as a stability-focused platform that provided balance and support in response to heel strikes during physical activity — much like the shocks in a car do.
JAPAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy