ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Photonic integrated erbium doped amplifiers reach commercial performance

By Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) are devices that can provide gain to the optical signal power in optical fibers. They are often used in long-distance communication fiber optic cables and fiber-based lasers. Invented in the 1980s, EDFAs have profoundly impacted our information society enabling signals to be routed across the Atlantic and...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Breakthrough in quest to control light to evolve next generation of quantum sensing and computing

Scientists have made a pivotal new breakthrough in the quest to control light to evolve the next generation of quantum sensing and computing. The team of researchers, including Dr. Oleksandr Kyriienko from the University of Exeter, has shown that controlling light can be achieved by inducing and measuring a nonlinear phase shift down to a single polariton level.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A hybrid optimization with ensemble learning to ensure VANET network stability based on performance analysis

High vehicle mobility, changing vehicle density and dynamic inter-vehicle spacing are all important issues in the VANET environment. As a result, a better routing protocol improves VANET overall performance by permitting frequent service availability. Therefore, an ensemble-based machine-learning technique is used to forecast VANET mobility. Effective routing based on a hybrid metaheuristic algorithm combined with Ensemble Learning yields significantly improved results. Based on information collected from the Road Side Unit (RSU) or the Base Station, a hybrid metaheuristic (Seagull optimization and Artificial Fish Swarm Optimization) method is used to estimate (BS). The suggested approach incorporates an ensemble machine learning and hybrid metaheuristic method to reduce the latency. The current model's execution is calculated using a variety of Machine Learning techniques, including SVM, Nave Bayes, ANN, and Decision Tree. As a result, the performance of machine learning algorithms may be studied and used to achieve the best results. Comparative analysis between the proposed method (HFSA-VANET) and (CRSM-VANET was done on different performance parameters like throughput, delay, drop, network lifetime, and energy consumption to assess system performance on two factors Speed and Nodes. The HFSA-VANET method shows an overall drop in the delay of 33% and a decrease in the energy consumption of 81% and an increase of 8% in the throughput as compared with the CRSM-VANET method at 80 node. The proposed method that is HFSA-VANET has been implemented in the MATLAB and NS2 environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Magnetic superstructures as a promising material for 6G technology

When will 6G be a reality? The race to realize sixth generation (6G) wireless communication systems requires the development of suitable magnetic materials. Scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University and their colleagues have detected an unprecedented collective resonance at high frequencies in a magnetic superstructure called a chiral spin soliton lattice (CSL), revealing CSL-hosting chiral helimagnets as a promising material for 6G technology. The study was published in Physical Review Letters.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Milrem’s Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle with Kongsberg Protector Remote Turret Performs First Live Fire Test

Milrem’s Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) successfully performed the first live fire test equipped with the Kongsberg Protector Remote Turret (RT-40), which includes the Bushmaster 30 mm cannon as well as a linkless ammunition handling system. This test is a step closer towards making the Nordic Robotic Wingman (NRW), a robotic fighting vehicle, a reality.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photonics#Amplifier#Erbium#Bell Laboratories
Universe Today

China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water Under its Feet

Earlier this year, scientists from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander revealed they had found evidence of water in the form of hydroxyl from in-situ measurements taken while lander was on the Moon. Now, they have confirmed the finding with laboratory analysis of the lunar samples from Chang’E-5 that were returned to Earth. The amount of water detected varied across the randomly chosen samples taken from around the base of the lander, from 0 to 180 parts per million (ppm), mean value of 28.5?ppm, which is on the weak end of lunar hydration.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Technology
Interesting Engineering

Dinosaur eggs with novel bird-like features were found in India

Right: Egg numbers M and N present as sub-circular outlines. The eggs were excavated and eggshells were studied for parataxonomic classification. 1, 2. Last December, a 66 million-year-old dinosaur embryo was found inside a fossilized egg in China. And last week, an Egyptian-American team of researchers announced that they had discovered a new kind of predatory dinosaur from a famous fossil site in the Sahara Desert.
WORLD
Phys.org

Keeping objects levitated by sound airborne despite interference

A team of researchers at University College London has developed a way to keep objects levitated by sound waves airborne when other objects interfere with the levitation path. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their self-correcting levitation system. Prior research has shown that it...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Astronomers discover two new polars

By analyzing the data from the Spektr-RG (SRG) space observatory and from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), astronomers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and elsewhere have discovered two new polars. The discovery is reported in a paper published June 9 on the arXiv pre-print repository. Cataclysmic variables (CVs)...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Gut microbiota of wild Assamese macaques become more unique with age

The bacteria in the gut are crucial for our health. They contribute to the development of an effective immune system and ward off pathogens. However, when harmful gut bacteria multiply or beneficial ones are lost, one develops health problems. But even in healthy people, the intestinal flora changes with old age. Anti-inflammatory bacteria become rarer, and species linked to inflammatory processes are added. Thus, in each individual, an increasingly unique community of different gut bacteria emerges with age. Until now, it has been assumed that our modern lifestyle causes these changes over the course of our lives, implying that this is a strictly human phenomenon.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data: potential pitfalls and paths forward

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data emerges as a trending topic. However, empowering diagonal methods for novel biological discoveries requires bridging huge gaps. Here, we comment on potential risks and future directions of diagonal integration for multimodal single-cell data. With the advance of new single-cell technologies, single-cell computational analysis has...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exploring how plants colonized land half a billion years ago

A team led by evolutionary biologist Prof. Dr. Sven Gould of Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has been studying the current state of research on the plant colonization of land that occurred some 500 million years ago. The findings from this illustrated overview study published by Dr. Mona Schreiber as lead author have now appeared in the latest issue of the journal Trends in Plant Science.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Nanoparticles that control flow of light like road signs direct traffic

Physicists at The Australian National University (ANU) have developed tiny translucent slides capable of producing two very different images by manipulating the direction in which light travels through them. As light passes through the slide, an image of Australia can be seen, but when you flip the slide and look...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Physicists shine light on solid way to extend excitons' life

Optics researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas have shown for the first time that a new method for manufacturing ultrathin semiconductors yields material in which excitons survive up to 100 times longer than in materials created with previous methods. The findings show that excitons, quasiparticles that transport energy,...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Expanding RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics from the lab to the clinic

It is now possible to deliver therapeutics based on short interfering RNAs to hepatocytes; however, new delivery solutions are necessary to target additional organs. In a new report now published in Nature Biotechnology, a team of researchers including Kirk M. Brown, Jayaprakash K. Nair, and Maja M. Manas, led by Vasant Jadhav at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Cambridge MA, U.S., discussed the safe conjugation of 2'-O-hexadecyl (C16) to small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) for potent and durable silencing in target organs of rodents and non-human primates, with broad cell specificity. The experiments delivered sustained RNA interference activity for at least three months. The team observed intravitreal and intranasal administration, which relied on potent and durable knockdown. They investigated the preclinical efficacy of the siRNA targeting amyloid precursor protein via intracerebroventricular dosing in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, which ameliorated physiological and behavioral defects of the disease. The team showed the safety of C16 conjugation of siRNAs for therapeutic silencing of target genes outside the liver.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alternative transcript splicing regulates UDP-glucosyltransferase-catalyzed detoxification of DIMBOA in the fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda)

Herbivorous insects often possess the ability to detoxify chemical defenses from their host plants. The fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda), which feeds principally on maize, detoxifies the maize benzoxazinoid 2,4-dihydroxy-7-methoxy-1,4-benzoxazin-3-one (DIMBOA) by stereoselective re-glucosylation using a UDP-glucosyltransferase, SfUGT33F28. SfUGT33F28 activity is induced by feeding on a DIMBOA-containing diet, but how this induction is regulated is unknown. In the present work, we describe the alternative splicing of the SfUGT33F28 transcript. Variant transcripts are differentially expressed in response to DIMBOA, and this transcriptional response is mediated by an insect aryl hydrocarbon receptor. These variants have large deletions leading to the production of truncated proteins that have no intrinsic UGT activity with DIMBOA but interact with the full-length enzyme to raise or lower its activity. Therefore, the formation of SfUGT33F28 splice variants induces DIMBOA-conjugating UGT activity when DIMBOA is present in the insect diet and represses activity in the absence of this plant defense compound.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists identify a protein key to inhibiting replication of the flu virus

A collaborative study from UT Southwestern scientists has identified a new function for a protein called TAO2 that appears to be key to inhibiting replication of the influenza virus, which sickens millions of individuals worldwide each year and kills hundreds of thousands. The findings were published in PNAS. "These results...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy