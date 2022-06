For the first time ever, the Saratoga Automobile Museum hosted the Cars on Union event. Cars on Union was a way for people to come and see collector cars and experience the super cars, classic cars, and exotic cars that they might not get to see every day. The idea for the event came from the Cars on Fifth event in Naples, Florida because the Saratoga Automobile Museum has an auction in the town of Naples.

