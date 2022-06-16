Craft Fair at the Saratoga County History Center

An abandoned building in Saratoga County, famous for its hauntings as well as its history, is now on the market. The Saratoga County Homestead, a building that opened as a tuberculosis clinic in the early 1900's, has been abandoned for decades. Years of neglect and the effects of nature have taken a serious toll on the building, yet because of its relatively solid brick & steel structure, the shell has remained surprisingly intact.

