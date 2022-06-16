ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Craft Fair at the Saratoga County History Center

By Saratoga TODAY
 4 days ago

BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County History Center hosts a craft fair at Brookside Museum from...

WIBX 950

Own the Infamous Saratoga County Homestead. Ghosts Included!

An abandoned building in Saratoga County, famous for its hauntings as well as its history, is now on the market. The Saratoga County Homestead, a building that opened as a tuberculosis clinic in the early 1900's, has been abandoned for decades. Years of neglect and the effects of nature have taken a serious toll on the building, yet because of its relatively solid brick & steel structure, the shell has remained surprisingly intact.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Glens Falls shows its South Street plan

I attended Monday night’s public presentation at the Park Theater in which Mayor Bill Collins and cohorts unveiled their long-awaited South Street plan to spend much of the $10-million competitive Downtown Redevelopment Grant that Glens Falls won in 2016 from the State of New York. Earlier in the day...
GLENS FALLS, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Government
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Charlton, NY
Q 105.7

Will Summer 2022 In Upstate NY Be A Scorcher? Looks That Way

Before June even started we hit 90 degrees 3 times in Albany. It looks like that hot trend will roll into summer. My family just bought a pool membership for the first time since we moved to Clifton Park, and it looks like that is going to be a great investment for the summer ahead!
ALBANY, NY
vigourtimes.com

La Gioia deli closing in Schenectady after 33 years

SCEHNECTADY — After serving customers since January 1989, La Gioia Italian Deli on Van Vranken Avenue in the city’s Goose Hill neighborhood will close after business on Saturday, June 25, according to a post on the deli’s Facebook page. The sisters-in-law co-founders, Modesta DiCarlo and Anna DiCocco,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Strawberry season: Fewer places to go pick

It’s strawberry season. Picking opportunities are not as available locally as they are for blueberries and raspberries in their seasons, and there’s one less option this year as Strawberry Ridge Farm in Granville has exited the strawberry business. Two farms locally that do have strawberries to pick are...
GRANVILLE, NY
informnny.com

PetAPalooza returns for 12th year at Curtis Lumber

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 12th annual PetAPalooza returns on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. The event will be held at Curtis Lumber located on 885 Route 67 in Ballston Spa. Over two dozen local animal shelters and rescues will be...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Todd Kerner, Chair of the Saratoga County Democratic Committee, Resigns

Todd Kerner, the chair of the Saratoga County Democratic Committee for over a decade, resigned before the end of his current term. The following is an email he sent to the Democratic committee members throughout the county. He offered no explanation for the suddenness of his resignation. His Email to...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Rising Country Star Announces Albany Concert

One of Country music's modern-day hitmakers will be making an Albany stop on his fall tour. We have a full summer ahead of amazing Country shows, and the fall schedule continues to shape up as well! And that means more club shows at Albany's newest venue. Dylan Scott Announces Albany...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Every concert in Lake George this summer

It's summer in the Lake George region. The village has started up its Friday night free concert series - including one this Friday in support of the family affected by a motorcycle crash on Route 9 last Sunday. Charles R. Wood Park is lining up its own music festival series.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
vigourtimes.com

Celebrating Juneteenth in downtown Albany

The African American Cultural Center’s annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival drew celebrants Saturday from across the Capital Region. Several Juneteenth events, ranging from street festivals to live music performances and discussions, are planned through the weekend. The new federal holiday commemorates the date when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas. President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, declaring all enslaved people in Confederate states free. Some of those newly freed people were not aware of their freedom until June 19, 1865.
GALVESTON, TX
suncommunitynews.com

Warren County CSEA workers say they're overworked, underpaid

QUEENSBURY | Nearly 100 Warren County government employees attended the June 15 county Board of Supervisors meeting — protesting low pay, understaffing and the resulting stressful working conditions they said existed in various county departments. The protesters were members of the Civil Service Employees Association union, representing the county...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Greene County man behind bars for murder now charged with arson

A Greene County man awaiting trial for a murder charge is now also facing arson charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says during the incident in November 2017, 44-year-old Anthony Paradise Jr. spent several hours on the Curtis Lumber property on State Route 67 in Ballston after the business was closed.
GREENE COUNTY, NY

