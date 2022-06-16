ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species

By SETH BORENSTEIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5TOW_0gCygt2I00
1 of 2

With the polar bear species in a fight for survival because of disappearing Arctic sea ice, a new distinct group of Greenland bears seem to have stumbled on an icy oasis that might allow a small remote population to “hang on.”

But it’s far from “a life raft” for the endangered species that has long been a symbol of climate change, scientists said.

A team of scientists tracked a group of a few hundred polar bears in Southeast Greenland that they show are genetically distinct and geographically separate from others, something not considered before. But what’s really distinct is that these bears manage to survive despite only having 100 days a year when there’s sea ice to hunt seals from. Elsewhere in the world, polar bears need at least 180 days, usually more, of sea ice for them to use as their hunting base. When there’s no sea ice bears often don’t eat for months.

With limited sea ice, which is frozen ocean water, these Southeast Greenland polar bears use freshwater icebergs spawned from the shrinking Greenland ice sheet as makeshift hunting grounds, according to a study in Thursday’s journal Science. However, scientists aren’t sure if they are thriving because they are smaller and have fewer cubs than other polar bear populations.

“These polar bears are adapted to living in an environment that looks like the future,” said study lead author Kristin Laidre, a polar bear biologist at the University of Washington, who over nine years tracked, collared and tested the all-white bears usually from a helicopter hovering the white snow and ice backdrop. “But most bears in the Arctic don’t have glacial ice. They don’t have access to this. So it can’t be taken out of context like somehow this is like a life raft for polar bears around the Arctic. It’s not. Greenland is unique.”

“We project large declines of polar bears across the Arctic and this study does not change that very important message,” Laidre said. “What this study does is show that we find this isolated group living in this unique place... We’re looking at where in the Arctic polar bears can as a species hang on, where they might persist.”

The freshwater ice will keep coming off the ice sheet for centuries giving limited hope that this is “a place that polar bears might continue to survive” but it’s separate from an overall trend of sea ice loss in the summer because of emissions of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, said National Snow and Ice Data Center deputy lead scientist Twila Moon, a study co-author.

These bears hunt on the fresh glacial ice that has more peaks and valleys than the flatter sea ice, often in house- or car-sized bergs, called bergy bits, Moon said.

This population of polar bears are on the southeast tip of the giant island, where there are no towns. For years scientists figured these bears were part of the same population in Northeast Greenland, just roaming up and down the massive coast. But they don’t, Laidre said. An unusual set up of winds, currents and geographical features around 64 degrees North make it next to impossible for bears to move north of that point, the current sends them south fast, she said.

While most bears travel 25 miles (40 kilometers) over four days, the Southeast Greenland bears go about 6 miles (10 kilometers) in the same time, the study said.

“They just stay in the same place for years and years,” Laidre said.

Genetic testing Laidre and colleagues did showed they are more different from the neighboring populations than any other pair of polar bear populations on Earth, said study co-author Beth Shapiro, a University of California Santa Cruz evolutionary geneticist.

Occasionally, a bear from elsewhere breeds with the southeast bear, but Shapiro said it’s infrequent and only one-way with no bear heading north and breeding with that population.

In general these bears are thinner than other Arctic bears, with females weighing about 400 pounds (185 kilograms), compared to 440 to 560 pounds (199 to 255 kilograms) elsewhere in the North American Arctic, Laidre said. And they also tend to have fewer cubs, which could be because they are so isolated and don’t get as many mating opportunities, she said.

Because this group hadn’t been studied before, Laidre said it is impossible to tell if the Southeast Greenland polar bear population has just adapted to be smaller and have fewer cubs or whether these are indicators of a stressed population and not a good sign for survival. Shapiro and others don’t think it looks good.

“They’re not reproducing as much as other individuals,” Shapiro said. “They’re not as healthy as other individuals who are in a better habitat. So it’s kind of an oasis maybe, but it’s not a happy oasis. It’s a I’m-struggling-to-get-by-but-just-making-it kind of oasis.”

Long-time polar bear scientist Steve Amstrup of Polar Bear International, who wasn’t part of the study, said he worries that people will wrongly take this research to mean polar bears can adapt to climate change, when it’s about one small group that is prolonging their ability to persist, adding that this “does not offer salvation.” While this group is distinct he said he fears that calling attention to it “may in fact diminish the natural isolation they currently enjoy.”

This shows “that we can still really have surprises,” Moon said. “And I’m constantly reminded that there’s not ever a point where we throw in the towel.”

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Rare 'orchid of the falls' species declared extinct in the wild

A team of botanists from Guinea and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK have sounded the death knell for a plant in the Saxicolella genus that is endemic to a single location in Guinea. The sad discovery was made by Kew botanist Dr. Martin Cheek who investigated the plant's last-known co-ordinates using Google Earth satellite scans, following a taxonomic review of the Saxicolella genus published this week in the scientific journal Kew Bulletin.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar Bears#Arctic Ocean#Sea Ice
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier is shedding ice faster than it has in 5,500 years

The vast glaciers in Antarctica could contribute as much as 3.4 meters to global sea-level rise over the next several centuries at the current rate of retreat. A new study led by the University of Maine and the British Antarctic Survey, including academics from Imperial College London, has found that the Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers in Antarctica are notoriously vulnerable glaciers, and have begun retreating at a rate unseen in the last 5,500 years.
EARTH SCIENCE
a-z-animals.com

This Ancient Bear Towered Over Polar Bears and Was One of the Largest Ever

This Ancient Bear Towered Over Polar Bears and Was One of the Largest Ever. The Arctodus (Ark-toe-dus), or short-faced bear, was one of the largest bear genera that ever walked the earth. It existed during the Pleistocene epoch from 1.8 million years ago to 11,000 years ago. It was most abundant in California and some parts of the central United States. There are two common species of Arctodus: the Arctodus pristinus and the Arctodus simus. The latter is known to be one of the largest terrestrial mammalian carnivores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IFLScience

A New Population Of Polar Bears Discovered With Unusual Hunting Behavior

A new population of polar bears has been discovered in an ice-free corner of Southeast Greenland, according to a study published today in the journal Science. Polar bears typically rely on sea ice to act as a floating platform while catching seals and other prey, but this genetically distinct population manages to thrive in a region with little-to-no ice, much to the interest of the researchers.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
TheDailyBeast

17th-Century Spanish Shipwreck Found Off Oregon Coast

The Goonies came to life after a 15-year search uncovered the remains of a legendary Spanish ship that’s been missing since 1693 off the northern coast of Oregon. Archaeologists, law enforcement personnel, and search-and-rescue teams discovered wood timbers that they believe were pieces of the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a Spanish ship that went missing on a trip from the Philippines to Mexico in 1693. There have only been three ships recovered so far from the same period, which was a time marked by cross-Pacific trade trips. The other discovered were in Oregon, California, and Baja Mexico, but none turned up hull remains until now. “It was amazing to pull off such a complex operation, made entirely possible by teamwork, cooperation, and exceptional professionalism by all involved,” Jim Delgado, the project’s principal archaeological investigator, told National Geographic. Stories in Oregon newspapers of searches for treasure-laden shipwrecks inspired The Goonies.
OREGON STATE
CNET

Odd 'Cartoon' Cloud Spotted by Satellite Over the Caspian Sea

NASA's Earth-watching Terra satellite peered down from space on May 28 and caught sight of something unusual floating over the Caspian Sea, the world's largest inland body of water. A wild cloud appeared, and it looked like an artist had a hand in its design. The NASA Earth Observatory team...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
scitechdaily.com

Traces of an Ancient Watery World in Capitol Reef Photographed From Space Station

In the Utah desert, the red rocks, cliffs, and canyons of this nautically named national park—and many of its famous fossils—owe their existence to water. Capitol Reef National Park in south-central Utah is not home to either a capitol or a reef. It was named instead for two geologic features: the prominent white domes of Navajo Sandstone, which reminded early settlers of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.; and a formidable ridge of rocky cliffs that presented a barrier to passage. The settlers (some likely traveling in prairie schooners) compared it to the maritime navigational hazard of an ocean reef.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

950K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy