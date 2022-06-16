ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police Seek Info On Vehicle Of Interest In Fatal Waterbury Crash

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Police are asking for information about a Honda CRV that is considered to be a vehicle of interest in a fatal crash that happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 in Waterbury. Photo Credit: Facebook/Waterbury Police Department

Police in Connecticut have asked the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in a fatal crash.

Authorities in New Haven County are seeking information about a Honda CRV that is considered to be a vehicle of interest in a motorcycle crash that happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in Waterbury.

The Waterbury Police Department said the crash happened at South Main Street and Market Square.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the vehicle to contact the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

