Dorado Nail Bar confirms soft opening date for new salon

The owners behind FM Kitchen and Bar are set to bring a new concept to fruition this fall when PKL Social opens at 1102 Shepherd Drive, Houston. According to a press release from Scurfield Group, the media team working on the concept, the new outdoor patio and sports bar will have a focus on pickleball—a game that combines badminton, ping-pong and tennis. The PKL and FM operating partner, Jason Mok, who is also a former Rice University tennis player, said he was intrigued by the game from the moment he discovered it.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO