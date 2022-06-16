Dorado Nail Bar confirms soft opening date for new salon

Cavity Patrol Pediatric Dentistry, a children's dental practice with a facility in Cypress, plans to open a new practice in Katy this fall. The new Cavity Patrol will be located at 25230 FM 1093, Ste. C, Katy. The practice is currently offering a new patient special for $149 that includes preventive care services, a cleaning, exam and X-rays. Other services include dental restorations, teeth spacing maintenance, frenectomies to treat tongue and lip ties, baby root canals and extractions. Patients can utilize one of three types of sedation offered at the clinic to combat dental anxiety. Hours at the Katy location will match the Cypress practice, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday by appointment and closed Sunday. 832-930-0060. www.cavitypatrolpediatricdentistry.com.
