Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz rings in the movie reviews for ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ and ‘Father of the Bride’

By Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
 4 days ago

Scott “Movie” Mantz watched the movies you’ve been dying see, “Lightyear,” “Cha Cha Smooth,” and “Father of the Bride” and the reviews are in.

Mantz talked about how “Lightyear” does not exactly take you to infinity and beyond. There have been four “Toy Story” movies that have done exceptional, except for maybe this one. “Lightyear” is a rendition of the Buzz movie Andy watched in the original “Toy Story,” and that’s where Andy fell in love with Buzz Lightyear, therefore getting the Buzz toy and bringing him into the mix. All in all it was a fine family film to go see.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” on the other hand, won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. “It is a wonderful film,” Mantz said, and “it is a feel-good, crowd pleaser all the way.” It is about a young guy who is out of college and doesn’t quite know what to do with his life and he runs into an unlikely friend and love interest. It is all written by, directed by, and starring Cooper Raiff. It is playing in theaters but you can also enjoy it at home on Apple TV+.

Even though the original “Father of the Bride” movies with Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short were beloved, Mantz said that “The Father of the Bride” was a “worthy remake” of this time-honored classic. This Cuban- American remake is very entertaining, funny, sweet and the chemistry between the cast was great. You can watch “Father of the Bride” on HBO Max and it became more enjoyable as it went on.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 16, 2022.

