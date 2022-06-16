ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop Shop (6/15)

 4 days ago

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/15) At 12:21 a.m. the K-9 was called out to the 1500 block for McKinley Street. At 8:54 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 719 Centre Street in Pawnee Rock. Animal Complaint. At 4:14 p.m....

greatbendpost.com

Hutch Post

Three promoted to Sergeant for HPD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police promoted three officers to Sergeant on Friday, James Sanders, Cory Schmidt and Wesley Vaughn. Their bios have been posted below. Sergeant Sanders joined the Hutchinson Police Department in 2014 after serving in the Marines. Sergeant Sanders was assigned as a patrol officer and was selected as a Sniper on the Emergency Response Team in 2016. In 2018, Sergeant Sanders was selected as the Department's first K9 Handler and currently serves with K9 Tank. Sergeant Sanders currently is the ERT team leader and K9 coordinator.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6/17-6/19)

BOOKED: Tyler Moeder on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Domestic Battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Juan Prieto on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Leena Witman on Barton County District Court warrant for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Larned woman killed following accident in Pawnee County

Pawnee County, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – One woman is dead following a semi accidnet in Pawnee County Friday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on K-156 just about .2 miles east of the K-264 around 4:20 A.M. According to the KHP, Coutney Towery, 28, of Larned was...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Construction on Broadway and 19th & Harrison intersection starts this week

Crews will begin work on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project Monday, June 20 in Great Bend. The project will include the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection. Anticipate the intersection to be closed to all traffic for approximately four weeks. There will be access to the Great Bend Middle School through detours around the intersection.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Woman from Larned dies after crash with a semi

PAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 4:30 a.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Nissan passenger car driven by Courtney Dawn Towery, 28, Larned, was eastbound on Kansas 156, just east of Kansas 265. The vehicle left the roadway...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Western Kansas mom, 4-year-old daughter found dead

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman’s boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Ford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend,...
SPEARVILLE, KS
Great Bend Post

Pawnee Co. reinspection of real estate properties underway

The Pawnee County Appraiser’s Office started its annual reinspection of real estate properties last week. This process will continue throughout the summer and into the fall. Keeping in mind the safety of the public and appraisal staff, Pawnee County will make every effort to review properties with as little personal contact as possible.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Hubco

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas firefighters sent to fight Colorado wildfire

HUTCHINSON — Four Hutchinson firefighters along with Brush 71 are at the Black Hills Fire in southern Colorado. They arrived Sunday. The Black Hills Fire was estimated at 2,000 acres over the weekend. In 2021, Twelve Hutchinson Fire Fighters along with 1 Kansas Forest Employee worked 72 days of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend councilmember suggests benefits for board members

As the filing deadline passed June 1, there was far more interest in 2022 to file for the Barton County Commission than the Great Bend City Council. There are nine candidates that filed for the three county commission positions up for election this year. On the city council, there are four candidates for four seats and all four of them are the incumbents.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington swimming pool procedures this summer

The Hoisington public pool construction is still on pace to be completed for the opening day of July 1. The City of Hoisington addressed a few questions surrounding the pool this summer. Residents were asked to complete a pool form in May. The city received forms accounting for almost 2,400...
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Great Bend Rec show

Hear this month's Great Bend Rec Show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission that aired June 16, 2022. The Great Bend Rec Show airs the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Bombers baseball update

The Great Bend Bombers 11u baseball team, coached by Brian Dreiling, continued its winning ways by barreling through the competition in the McPherson tournament this past weekend. The boys went a perfect 4-0 and outscored their opponents by a score of 56-12. With the victories the team improved to 30-7 on the season and have now won five tournaments and placed second twice. The 11u play in the USSSA State Tournament in Kansas City June 25-26.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Smallville Con brings movie actors to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the many cast members to grace 2022 Smallville Con this weekend at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is Jack O' Halloran. He played Non, the menacing but mute member of the trio of Kryptonian supervillains in the first two Superman movies. "It's like an immortal...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

