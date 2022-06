LONDON — Sterling has fallen more than 9% against the U.S. dollar so far this year and despite a recent reprieve, currency strategists see further pain ahead for the pound. The Bank of England last week delivered another 25 basis point hike to interest rates, a more cautious move than peers such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank, as it tries to rein in soaring inflation without exacerbating a slowdown in economic growth.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO