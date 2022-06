A new mod sweeps Joel and Ellie right out of their dystopian zombie-filled world of The Last Of Us and places them deep into the distant lands of God Of War. YouTuber Speclizer has swapped out God Of War’s Kratos and Atreus for The Last Of Us’ Joel and Ellie (via, Eurogamer). Not only that, Kratos’ iconic Leviathan Axe has been replaced with a modified pipe, much more accessible to Joel. Draugrs have also been turned into Clickers, to bring some more of that game’s iconic environments and threats to God Of War.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO