ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis softball coach resigns

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlrkZ_0gCyesDz00

Natalie Poole

Memphis softball coach Natalie Poole has resigned after 11 years with the Tigers.

Memphis finished with a 16-38 record this past season and posted a 241-340 combined record under Poole. She was hired as the second head coach in program history in 2012. A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.

Both the baseball and softball teams will have new coaches at the helm next season. Kerrick Jackson was hired as the baseball coach last month.

“I would like to thank Laird (Veatch) and the University of Memphis for allowing me the honor of being their head softball coach for the past eleven years,” Poole said in a statement. “I am thankful for all the support staff in the athletic department and coaching staff members that have worked alongside me throughout my time here.

“I would also like to thank all the student-athletes that have played and are currently playing for the Tiger softball program. They have impacted my life in a positive way, and I will always be their biggest fan. I wish them and this program all the best in its future.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

BCAT exposes high school players to colleges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of college basketball could be being played right here in Memphis during the Basketball Coaches Association Team Camp. The camp brings top tier talent and top tier college coaches to the Mid-South for three days of competition. High school coaches say this camp is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Memphis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

18 Free Things to Do in Memphis

School’s out, and summer weather has settled in for the season. What better time to take advantage of all the incredible FREE activities available around Memphis? From outdoor adventure to cultural explorations, take a look at some of our favorite ways to spend a day off in Memphis. Don’t forget your sunscreen!
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat is here with us for a while but as long as you stay hydrated, you should be able to get out and have some fun. We found some fun Mid-South events happening this weekend. The Mid-South Airshow is this weekend at the Millington-Memphis Airport....
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Coaching#Tigers#The University Of Memphis
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Patron Authentic Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Ora Jackson, 100, honored as choir disbands after 47 years

Ora Jackson thought she was simply attending a luncheon event with 11 other remaining members of the Western Regional Choir of Memphis. As it turned out, a special surprise was planned for the 100-year-old Jackson at the “Black Tie Farewell Luncheon” May 21 at Holiday Inn-University of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-South Airshow attracts youth to aviation career path

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in search of something to do this Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend, a group of talented airmen and daredevils are taking to the friendly skies, tackling brave feats. Dozens packed the Millington-Memphis Airport to watch breathtaking performances by well-known military squadrons circling...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Woman injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Lipford around 10 pm Sunday night and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition but was downgraded to non-critical. Police said they have one person detained at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead in Whitehaven double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a double shooting on Graceland Drive. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to Regional One in serious condition. This is near the Whitehaven Community Center. If you have any information on this investigation call 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Memphis using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots. Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

A man was shot on Germanshire Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday night on Germanshire Lane. A man was shot and transported to a hospital in critical condition police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 critical in overnight shooting near Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after officers he was shot overnight in downtown Memphis Sunday morning. Officers responded to the shooting call at Fourth and Beale Street just before 3:30 a.m. The victim was last listed in critical condition. No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues in the Mid-South, setting record-high temperatures on Thursday. For renters, that heat becomes unbearable when there’s no air conditioning working in their home or apartment. “When tenants call, they sometimes don’t answer the phone,” said one anonymous resident of College Park Apartments...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child left at park in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the parents of a child who was found alone at a Whitehaven park. Police are with the child at David Carnes Park right now. No other details have been released at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy