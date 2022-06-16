Memphis softball coach resigns

Natalie Poole

Memphis softball coach Natalie Poole has resigned after 11 years with the Tigers.

Memphis finished with a 16-38 record this past season and posted a 241-340 combined record under Poole. She was hired as the second head coach in program history in 2012. A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.

Both the baseball and softball teams will have new coaches at the helm next season. Kerrick Jackson was hired as the baseball coach last month.

“I would like to thank Laird (Veatch) and the University of Memphis for allowing me the honor of being their head softball coach for the past eleven years,” Poole said in a statement. “I am thankful for all the support staff in the athletic department and coaching staff members that have worked alongside me throughout my time here.

“I would also like to thank all the student-athletes that have played and are currently playing for the Tiger softball program. They have impacted my life in a positive way, and I will always be their biggest fan. I wish them and this program all the best in its future.”