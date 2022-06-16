ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

After Buffalo and Uvalde, 1 in 4 Alabama GOP runoff voters less likely to support stricter gun control laws

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fne1o_0gCycsIP00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A newly released poll provides some insight into GOP primary voters’ views on gun control in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

An Emerson College/The Hill poll of 1,000 very likely Republican runoff voters in Alabama showed that 24.7% of respondents said they were “less likely to support stricter gun control laws” because of the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.

A smaller number, 19.8%, said they were more likely to support stricter gun laws.

A majority of those polled, 55.5%, said that the shootings did not change their opinion on gun control laws.

Responses to the question varied significantly based on factors like gender and where the person surveyed lives.

Women surveyed were more likely to support stricter gun laws in the wake of Buffalo and Uvalde than men. Urban voters were also more likely to support stricter laws after the tragedy compared to suburban and rural voters.

The poll also asked GOP runoff voters whether they would support a law “which would require a person to obtain a police permit before he or she could buy a gun.”

A plurality of respondents, 48.1%, said they would oppose such a law, while 28.5% said they would support it. 23.4% of respondents said they were unsure or had no opinion.

The poll was conducted June 12-13 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. Because the poll surveyed only very likely Republican runoff voters, the results do not reflect the opinions of Alabama voters as a whole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

Art Deakle
4d ago

That’s the mentality of the uneducated republicans that you talked to about guns because probably they all have AR-15 at home that they carry to church on Sunday

Reply
2
Whats Going On
4d ago

Not a surprise considering they all love to claim they’re Christian’s but agenda hide behind God, and do the work of satan. They vote against gambling and they be the first ones you see in Mississippi at the casinos drunk

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Birmingham, AL
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Recount gives Democrat Vallejo US House primary win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control Laws#Election Local#Gun Laws#Gop#Emerson College#Hill#Republican
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott, DPS, TxDMV announce nation’s first statewide Driving with Disability Program

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Driving with Disability (DWD) Program, which provides an opportunity for law enforcement personnel to interact more appropriately and successfully with Texans who may have a communication challenge. This first-in-the-nation program is a statewide collaborative effort between the Governor’s Committee on...
TEXAS STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy