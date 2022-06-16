ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Good Day PA at the Clipper Magazine Stadium!

By Sarah Scholl
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Day PA is live at Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers. Brett and Allie spoke with team president Mike Reynolds and mascot Cylo about the Barnstormers legacy, how this season is going and upcoming events you can attend at the stadium. Clipper Magazine, the...

www.abc27.com

abc27.com

Sport teams donate items for new Midstate dads

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year’s celebration of father’s day was definitely a grand slam. New dads at UPMC hospitals received baseballs and hats donated by local sports teams sporting their baby’s footprints to commemorate the occasion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Author Spotlight : J.K. Weyant

Take a trip to the fictional land of Villa Ova where each spring dragons lay their eggs in the Ivory Forest. J.K. Weyant from Carlisle joins us for today’s Author Spotlight to share about her book series following these dragons and the young woman they choose to be their rider.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen 2022 crowned

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation (MPSF) announced and crowned the new Miss Pennsylvania 2022 on Saturday, June 18, and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on Thursday, June 16. Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Greater Reading, was officially crowned as Miss Pennsylvania 2022. She was also awarded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hershey Pride coming to Chocolate Town Park

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Pride, an LGBTQ+ pride event, is coming to Hershey’s Chocolate Town Park on June 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The gathering will have music, vendors, resources, and more, all for the celebration of LGBTQ+ community members. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing woman out of Manheim Township found safe

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM ) -Police in Manheim Township were looking for a woman who is missing from Lancaster County. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 45-year-old Kindia Flowers was last seen by her family around 6 p.m. on June 17 at her residence in the 600 Block of South West End Avenue.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Hawk rescued unharmed from car grill in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – If a cat has nine lives, this lucky hawk must have a couple of its own. Raven Ridge Wildlife Center shared images of a red-tailed hawk that was found stuck in the grill of a car traveling on Rt. 30. The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals responded and shared images to Raven Ridge of what the situation looked like, which they feared would not have a positive ending.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juneteenth celebrations held in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday, June 19 is Juneteenth. 157 years ago, enslaved Black people in Texas learned of their Emancipation. There have been celebrations all around the Midstate this weekend, including one in York City. The free event featured speakers, live music, and Black art silent auction. Get...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Gun violence memorial at Harrisburg church

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Chapter of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence installed its gun violence awareness memorial in the yard of St. Francis Catholic Church, located at 1439 Market Street in Harrisburg. The memorial contains 64 shirts with the names, ages and dates of death of people who lost their lives to gun violence in Harrisburg and surrounding communities from 2019 through the present.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: EMT school founder

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Hero is David Kirchner, who founded the EMT program in the Eastern Lebanon County School District 40 years ago. Kirchner’s program has pushed countless Eastern Lebanon County School District students to become first responders. Kirchner is also a former teacher with the Eastern Lebanon County School District.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$2,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from Harrisburg truck stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Harrisburg man stole nearly $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a local truck stop. State Police say the man, identified as Carlos Gonzalez-Cruz, allegedly stole 18 cartons of cigarettes from the back storage area of the Flying J Truck Stop in West Hanover Township.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A government attorney for the Philippines was fatally shot in an Uber while visiting Philadelphia, officials said Sunday. John Albert Laylo was heading to Philadelphia International Airport with his mother to board a flight and was stopped in the Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, officials said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

A pleasant start to the week

Warm, humid, and unsettled weather returns this week... TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 80. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 62. TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 85. Temperatures last night have dipped to some chilly levels for June! Some locations locally have fallen into the 40s this morning, one day before the Summer Solstice! The record low this morning is 48° set back in 1926. Harrisburg likely won’t officially get that cool, but surrounding areas are below that! Today will be pleasant, sunny, and less breezy than the weekend. Temperatures bounce back to near 80° this afternoon. It’s going to be a very pleasant way to kick off the week. Clouds are close by, however, and will likely thicken up by this evening and overnight.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Red Lion resident killed in York County crash, impairment a factor

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Red Lion man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in York County. The York County Coroner’s office says the accident occurred around 1:37 a.m. on the 4300 block of E. Prospect Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf orders half-staff flags to honor Philadelphia firefighter

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Philadelphia County to fly their flags at half-staff to honor the death of Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Sean Williamson. Williamson, 51, died in the line of duty on Saturday, June 18, 2022 after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man convicted in kidnap, slaying after bones found in yard

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the kidnap and slaying almost a decade ago of a co-worker whose bones were found buried in his eastern Pennsylvania yard. A Monroe County judge on Friday convicted Michael Horvath, 55, of criminal homicide, kidnapping, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse in the 2013 killing of Holly Grim. The judge acquitted him of a charge of obstruction in the nonjury trial.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Social media argument turns physical in Lancaster County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A social media argument turned into a physical altercation and led to the arrest of two Lancaster County individuals on Friday, June 10 in Upper Allen Township. According to the Upper Allen Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

York City homicide suspect arrested

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a late night shooting in York City on Saturday. According to the York County Coroner’s office, York City Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Ave. for a report of shots fired around 11:21 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Comedian Nikki Glaser to perform at Hershey Theatre

HERSHEY, PA. (WHTM) – Comedian Nikki Glaser is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. on the One Night with Nikki Glaser Tour. The performance is part of a nationwide comedy tour, One Night with Nikki Glaser, that kicks off in July. This will be Glaser’s first performance in Hershey and her only scheduled visit to Pennsylvania on the tour.
HERSHEY, PA

