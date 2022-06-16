Good Day PA at the Clipper Magazine Stadium!

Warm, humid, and unsettled weather returns this week... TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 80. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 62. TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 85. Temperatures last night have dipped to some chilly levels for June! Some locations locally have fallen into the 40s this morning, one day before the Summer Solstice! The record low this morning is 48° set back in 1926. Harrisburg likely won’t officially get that cool, but surrounding areas are below that! Today will be pleasant, sunny, and less breezy than the weekend. Temperatures bounce back to near 80° this afternoon. It’s going to be a very pleasant way to kick off the week. Clouds are close by, however, and will likely thicken up by this evening and overnight.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO