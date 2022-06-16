ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Entergy plans energy conservation event this afternoon, June 16

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1l5J_0gCybika00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Entergy Arkansas has scheduled an energy conservation event today, June 16, 2–4 p.m. for customers on the Summer Advantage program and 1-4 p.m. for customers who volunteered to participate and have a smart thermostat.

The heat wave currently in Arkansas is expected to drive up energy demand as homes and businesses trying to keep cool run air conditioners longer.

The Summer Advantage program is Entergy installing a Direct Cycling Unit (DCU) on a customer’s air conditioner. During peak-usage hours the DCU will reduce air conditioner run time. In return having a DCU installed will provide an annual cash reward to an Entergy customer.

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Heat Advisory is back

Users can choose a 50% or 75% DCU reduction, each with a different reward level. The 50% level is a $25 payment from Entergy, and the 75% a $40 payment. The first payment is for installing, the second is for each year a user participates. For the first year a double-incentive is paid, $50 or $80, then reduced to the base rate of $25 or $40 incentive after year one.

According to Entergy, a home’s temperature will only rise 2 or 3 degrees during a four-hour event with a 50% DCU such as is taking place today. A 75% DCU raises that 2- or 3-degree amount “only slightly,” according to the utility.

Heat Advisory in AR: What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

Smart thermostats connect to a home’s wi-fi network and may be, with appropriate permissions granted, be operated remotely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

$863K awarded during Arkansas Rural Development Summit

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $863,010 to 37 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs, and a number of area cities were included in the awards.The grants were presented to recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit, held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
magnoliareporter.com

Juneteenth an official federal holiday, starting Monday

The Juneteenth National Independence Day becomes an official federal and state holiday on Monday. Government offices and financial institutions will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery. Under the Juneteenth act, June 19 will be a “date specific” holiday with New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices follow crude prices in recent drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After several heady days, gas prices have begun dropping in Arkansas, and the nation, after crude oil prices began dropping in the past week. The gas price average in Arkansas is $4.53 for June 17, down from yesterday’s $4.54. That marks a fall from what had been a steady climb in […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Entergy Arkansas#Energy Conservation#Air Conditioners#Summer Advantage#Direct Cycling Unit#Dcu
ualrpublicradio.org

During Farm Bill hearing, concerns raised about crop insurance

Ranking members of the U.S Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry visited Arkansas as part of a series of hearings to craft the 2023 Farm Bill. Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, was accompanied Friday by the chairwoman of the committee, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, to hear recommendations from those involved in the agriculture industry.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
5NEWS

Possible sale of parking lot in Fort Smith causes dispute

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Audience members were asked to leave Thursday’s Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) meeting after board members said they became disruptive. Tensions boiled over when the topic of a parking lot, which sits adjacent to Fort Smith Brewing Company (FSBC) was called to order. FSBC...
FORT SMITH, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cool start to your Monday!

TODAY: This morning will be nice and cool. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and low 60s across most of Arkansas. You may even want a long sleeve shirt this morning! A southerly breeze will push in hot and more humid air for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s. Skies will feature full sun all day.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy