Wesley Ward is keen to let the dust settle on Golden Pal's nightmare trip to Royal Ascot before considering plans for the rest of the season. The dual Breeders' Cup winner was the narrow favourite to get the better of a highly-anticipated international clash with crack Australian sprinter Nature Strip in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes, but his race was over before it began, with the usually rapid starter completely missing the break.

