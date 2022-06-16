Binah: Native American cuisine in the Bay Area

San Francisco Bay Area sports teams have seen a huge number of championship appearances and wins since the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2010. Since then, we have been treated to 3 World Series wins and 4 NBA Championships as well as 2 Superbowl appearances for the 49ers and even an NHL Stanley Cup Finals run by the San Jose Sharks in 2016. Each win results in a coveted Championship Parade to let fans get up close to the teams and celebrate their victories. Despite the Golden State Warriors making it to the NBA Finals 6 times in the past 8 years, we haven’t gotten to celebrate a Championship since 2018 when the Dubs shut out the Cleveland Cavaliers 4 to 0.

