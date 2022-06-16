ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Binah: Native American cuisine in the Bay Area

kalw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re joined in conversation by Joshua Hoyt. Wahpepah’s Kitchen...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's Bayview Community Celebrates Juneteenth

People gathered in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. There were community resources, a marketplace and activities for the whole family at Gilman Park. Darius Jones told NBC Bay Area Sunday that he visited from San Diego and stopped by. “I heard about this in the Bayview...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Berkeley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Food & Drinks
Berkeley, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Restaurants
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Merritt hosts Oakland's largest Juneteenth celebrations

OAKLAND, Calif. - Lake Merritt in Oakland became the largest Juneteenth celebration in the city. Hours before any official start to events, several showed up early to begin honoring the significance of the historic day. "Juneteenth is a good celebration for us," said Cameron Lacy, a chef from Richmond. He...
OAKLAND, CA
kinyradio.com

Celebration of Life for Michael Searls Gelston

The celebration will be held for Gelston on June 26. Gelston was born in Oakland, California on April 21, 1941, to Arthur and May Elizabeth Gelston. He passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020, with his family by his side. Mike's family invites friends to a celebration of Mike on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Find Juneteenth celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- This weekend, more Juneteenth celebrations will be held across the Bay Area ahead of the holiday being observed this coming Monday, June 20. Juneteenth is the federal holiday that commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom in 1865. President Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.SAN FRANCISCO Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: June 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore District, San Francisco. This celebration will span eight city blocks and feature community leaders, performances, vendors and fashion. Free. https://juneteenth-sf.orgFreedom...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#American Cuisine#Uc Berkeley#Hearst#Bart#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Native American
sfbayca.com

Getting to and from San Francisco’s first Warriors victory parade

About a million people showed up for Oakland parades when the Golden State Warriors brought home the 2017 and 2018 championship titles. While Monday’s parade crowd in San Francisco is not expected to reach that level, it will definitely be large enough to impact traffic, making public transit the best way to go for the mass of “gold blooded” fans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Founded by seven Black San Franciscans in the summer of 2020, SF Black Wallstreet is a grassroots organization trying to bring Black families back to San Francisco, help them build economic power and create spaces for Black culture and community throughout The City. All of that comes together at their third annual Juneteenth festival, which aims to be San Francisco's “biggest Black family reunion” with a full day of food, free carnival rides, a car show, live music from R&B group Silk and a “Black Millionaire” marketplace aimed to help highlight Black micro-businesses on the rise. Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Gilman Park, 903 Gilman Ave., S.F. Free. sfblackwallstreet.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

These 17 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide announced a handful of new additions to its California Guide, scattered across the Bay Area and northern half of the state. The restaurants, which range from San Francisco fine dining destinations swimming in caviar and aged fish to a Mexican restaurant hidden inside a Napa bowling alley, could either be designated as Bib Gourmands or Stars later this fall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
East Bay Express

Return of the Tea Pad: Tea pads are on the way back. Wait, what?

Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
The Richmond Standard

Historic Ford Point purchased for $103.7M

The historic Ford Point has been purchased for $103.7 million by a partnership involving New York-based Madison Capital and Meadow Partners, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which advised on the sale. Madison Capital is described as a real estate investment and operating company “focused on acquiring and repositioning superior mixed-use...
RICHMOND, CA
crawlsf.com

Warriors Championship Parade Details

San Francisco Bay Area sports teams have seen a huge number of championship appearances and wins since the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2010. Since then, we have been treated to 3 World Series wins and 4 NBA Championships as well as 2 Superbowl appearances for the 49ers and even an NHL Stanley Cup Finals run by the San Jose Sharks in 2016. Each win results in a coveted Championship Parade to let fans get up close to the teams and celebrate their victories. Despite the Golden State Warriors making it to the NBA Finals 6 times in the past 8 years, we haven’t gotten to celebrate a Championship since 2018 when the Dubs shut out the Cleveland Cavaliers 4 to 0.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy