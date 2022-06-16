Binah: Native American cuisine in the Bay Area

Founded by seven Black San Franciscans in the summer of 2020, SF Black Wallstreet is a grassroots organization trying to bring Black families back to San Francisco, help them build economic power and create spaces for Black culture and community throughout The City. All of that comes together at their third annual Juneteenth festival, which aims to be San Francisco's “biggest Black family reunion” with a full day of food, free carnival rides, a car show, live music from R&B group Silk and a “Black Millionaire” marketplace aimed to help highlight Black micro-businesses on the rise. Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Gilman Park, 903 Gilman Ave., S.F. Free. sfblackwallstreet.com.
Comments / 0