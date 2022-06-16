ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Commanders HC Ron Rivera: QB Carson Wentz's 'confidence spreading to everybody else around him'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gphK3_0gCyalQy00
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is impressing his head coach. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders' decision to trade with the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz in March could go well for all involved, or it could blow up in Washington's face even before January arrives.

Whatever happens, one won't have to question how Commanders head coach Ron Rivera feels about the deal.

Rivera immediately committed to Wentz as his QB1 and has since said his new starter "created that vibe that you’re looking for" and did "a heck of a job" during organized team activities. The coach then recently praised Wentz for spreading "confidence" to teammates and for taking "command of our offense."

The Commanders concluded their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, and Rivera wrapped things up by again speaking highly of the 29-year-old.

"I think probably the biggest thing watching Carson is how he got acclimated to us," Rivera explained during a press conference, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "How he got more and more comfortable being around our guys, getting to know some of our guys, developing some rapport with some of our receivers, picking up our offensive scheme for the most part.

"Sometimes you really see the confidence in the things that he does very well and you can see that confidence spreading to everybody else around him. So that was probably the biggest thing, really, to me, was watching how he kind of fit in and was getting acclimated."

Interestingly, backup Taylor Heinicke indicated on Wednesday he's not being given a chance to compete with Wentz for the starting gig because of the different amounts of money owed to the two for 2022 and because "the NFL’s a business." Heinicke and everyone else associated with the Commanders would probably do well to realize Wentz is the chosen one, for better or for worse, heading into the summer months.

Read this on the web

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in real trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

Not all parents want their children to follow in their footsteps. In Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's case, that would be extremely difficult to do. The legendary NFL quarterback admitted that it would be really, really hard for his kids to follow in their mom and dad's footsteps, at least in regards to their respective careers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Release Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue isn't the only notable swimsuit-themed content of the year. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also release their own swimsuit calendar each and every year. DCC released their cover model for this year's calendar. The Cowboys shot part of their 2022 Swimsuit Calendar in Mexico. Unsurprisingly, the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly wants Deshaun Watson suspended for one full season

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio revealed on Thursday that the NFL Players Association "is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly will soon be facing a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#American Football
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning wears 'Omaha' hat while attending College World Series

The hat was fitting for several reasons. First off, Manning became known for yelling out “Omaha” during games as an audible signal. Secondly, Manning named his television production company “Omaha Productions.” Lastly, the College World Series is held in Omaha, Nebraska. While his hat was pretty...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Denver is a city 'that knows how to win'

Last month, Denver Broncos legend and current club consultant John Elway referred to quarterback Russell Wilson as "the piece that we needed" to return to the Super Bowl. Elway earned two championship rings with Denver during his Hall of Fame career, while the Broncos won their third title when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 back in February 2016.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'surprised a little' by criticism from former teammate Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Thursday that the recent criticisms of his play from former teammate Tyreek Hill took him by surprise. Hill, 28, earned Pro Bowl nods in all six of his seasons with the Chiefs before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March. Last week, the speedy receiver released the first episode of a new podcast called "It Needed to be Said" and took a few shots at his former quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher shares which NFL QB was the toughest to face

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher faced a lot of tough opponents during his storied 13-year career, but one stood out above the rest. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Urlacher was asked about the quarterbacks he’s played and which presented the toughest challenge. Without hesitation, he named Chicago’s primary rival: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson shares why he wanted trade to Broncos

Russell Wilson had some specific criteria in mind when it came to his desired trade destinations. The Pro Bowl quarterback was dealt from Seattle to Denver over the offseason. Wilson says that he had three wishes when it came to his new team. Speaking to reporters Friday during the 2022...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy