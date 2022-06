Lewis Hamilton described his car as "a disaster" as he conceded Mercedes were unlikely to make any improvements to their early-season performance for the rest of the year. The seven-time world champion, who is 88 points behind drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen after eight races in 2022, was only 13th on the timesheet in second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix as his Mercedes continued to suffer the porpoising that has plagued their campaign.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO