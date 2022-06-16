ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, WI

WATCH: Cruise ship arrives in Green Bay

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn assessment team confirmed an EF-1 tornado landed in Seymour in Outagamie County. A spokesman for WPS and We Energies explains why restoring...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not just the heat, it's the humidity

Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses. Checking online reviews when shopping, researching vacations or even looking for a doctor has become an integral part of the modern consumer experience. But what if the review was written by someone rewarded for leaving their opinion of the product or service? What if the reviewer had never used the product and had been paid to fabricate their writeup? In “Five Star Fakes”, InvestigateTV found several posts on social media platforms where people are bartering - even buying and selling - online reviews, despite a federal law that prohibits this act.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay’s first cruise ship visit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you were in downtown Green Bay Thursday or on Friday morning, it was difficult to miss the big passenger cruise ship, the Ocean Navigator, that arrived at the port of Green Bay. The idea of a cruise ship docking in Green Bay has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Seymour, WI
County
Outagamie County, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cleanup progresses after last week’s storm

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanup continues after last week’s severe storm and strong winds destroyed buildings, toppled trees and brought down power lines and poles. There is still a lot of cleanup to do on the outskirts of Seymour and along Highway 54. Still, the changes were visible compared to the destruction we saw there last Friday. The majority of brush and rubble had been cleared and most power lines were back up.
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm victims feel some sense of normalcy

Drink water or sports drinks to stay hydrated. Start early, drink often. Cleanup continues but getting the lights back on was a huge step. Police say the driver died from his injuries Saturday evening. Vaccine trial investigators say COVID-19 vaccines for kids are safe. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Kids under...
SEYMOUR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Ef 1#Wps
WFRV Local 5

Some Seymour residents still didn’t have power into Sunday

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Electricity is something we may take for granted until the power goes out. In Seymour, some residents have been without power since that storm hit on Wednesday evening. “Lots of grilling out, lots of camping out, no power, no flashlights, no phone service so lots of board games and card games […]
SEYMOUR, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Local Major Road Work Projects to Affect Traffic

There are a couple of road construction projects that will be affecting traffic this week. First, in the City of Manitowoc, Meadow Lane between South 35th and Broadway Street will be closed off. Detours will be in place. This project is expected to last through around July 8th. Also, construction...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cooling centers offer a safe break from the heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you need a cool place to be as temperatures hit the 90s and feel like 100, the Salvation Army of Green Bay is opening a cooling center at its facility on Union Court on Green Bay’s west side. The cooling center will be...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

F1 Tornado rips through Northern Outagamie County

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The path of destruction from the F1 tornado that ripped through Northern Outagamie County is upending lives as people start on this massive clean-up project. The Elmergreen Family in Black Creek was left to pick up the pieces after their barn completely collapsed, everything...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Helicopter responds to fatal Waushara County crash

Kwik Trip headquarters brought a semi-trailer full of water, with more than 1,000 cases for people to pick up a free case for themselves or their pets. The Black Creek community was hit hard by storms on June 15. June 18 Birthday Club. Updated: 8 hours ago. Here are today's...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Doctor warns about danger of heat stroke

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the heat index hovering near 100 degrees Monday, and expected to be even hotter on Tuesday, this is a dangerous time for people to spend too much time outside -- or indoors without cooling or enough ventilation. The First Alert Weather team says temperatures in the 90s, combined with dew points in the 60s and even 70s, will make it feel like triple digits outside.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy