RSVP now to be part of the Sulphur Center Circle Park redesign. Who better to help make design decisions about a community park than the people who plan to use it?. Laurie Koelzer, interim executive director for Sulphur Parks and Recreation said this is the thinking behind SPAR’s invitation to the public to attend the design charette to help do just that.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO