The following incidents were reported between May 16 and May 26

5/16

Burglary

$3,000 in cash was stolen from a couple after their engagement at Calamigos Ranch. The victims said they left the gift box full of money in their room, and when they returned, the box was empty. There were no witnesses or security cameras available for evidence.

5/21

Room ransacked

An estimated $9,000 worth of designer bags and jewelry was stolen from a bungalow at Calamigos Ranch. The victim said they were at their daughter’s wedding ceremony when their room was broken into and ransacked.

5/22

Burglary

A purse and $600 in cash was stolen from a vehicle parked on Solstice Canyon Road. The victim went hiking and upon return, her vehicle was broken into and her purse was stolen. The window was estimated to cost $150 to repair.

5/26

Burglary

A Devlot battery charger worth $157 was stolen from a vehicle parked near Cavaleri Road. The victim found a small rock in the center console and believed it had been used to smash the window. The victim said the battery power station was located on the rear passenger floorboard. No other items were stolen from the vehicle. The window was estimated to cost $700 to repair.

5/26

Grand Theft

Malibu Vista Drive

A 2016 Kia Soul was stolen from a property on Malibu Vista Drive. The vehicle was estimated to be worth $14,000. The security footage captured two suspects approaching the vehicle but was unsure how they gained access into the vehicle. The suspects then drove northbound on Malibu Vista and out of view.

