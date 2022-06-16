ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Old Dominion Have Their Own ‘Top Gun’ Moment Flying With the Blue Angels: VIDEO

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fm911_0gCyZvyX00

There’s no doubt that the new Top Gun is soaring to new heights with all of its recent praise. From “Goose” actor Anthony Edwards to Sammy Hagar, everyone seems to be going through the roof over the sequel to the 1986 original.

In addition, the country music group Old Dominion is also getting in on some ‘danger zone’ activities. As it turns out, the band had a little fun when they got an experience of a lifetime with the Blue Angels last fall.

In a recent tweet, the group highlighted the moment with a clip from the experience. With Kenny Loggin’s classic “Danger Zone” playing in the background, the video shows the group in Pensacola, Florida, flying with the world-famous Blue Angels.

In the clip, viewers see the group as they fly high with the professionals. Although we must admit, it might make you a little queasy watching them fly circles in the skies.

While Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar with global box office success, fans can’t stop buzzing about the two-hour flick. However, no scene from the movie has received as much attention as the moment featuring a shirtless Miles Teller. Teller plays the role of Rooster alongside Tom Cruise. Now, it seems like the internet can’t stop obsessing over him.

A clip of the actor dancing shirtless while on the beach is undoubtedly the most viral scene to come out of the reboot. Although the football montage is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, fans haven’t stopped raving about Teller’s dance moves after he scores a touchdown. However, the moment was nearly never captured.

Fans can’t stop talking about this one Top Gun scene

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old talked about the split-second clip going viral online. Teller, who plays Rooster in the film, says he didn’t even expect the moment to make the final cut, calling it a “nice surprise” when his boogie moment made it in the flick.

“That’s really a dance that like me and my buddies have kind of done when everybody’s dancing very seriously. It was just always something we would do to kind of just break the ice a little bit,” Teller said in the interview. “I didn’t even know that the camera was on me at that point.”

Thankfully, the cameras were rolling, leading to the now-iconic moment becoming forever preserved on film.

While he may seem all smiles on camera, Teller’s experience on Top Gun: Maverick hasn’t been without its challenges. Although he’s been grinding to promote the new movie, he’s also working on a press tour for his next film, Spiderhead.

The movie debuts on Netflix on June 17. It stars Teller as well as fan-favorite Chris Hemsworth. During an interview, Teller admitted that the press tour for “Spiderhead” hasn’t left him with much time to celebrate the massive success of Maverick.

“I mean, I guess I’m being able to celebrate it when we’re doing all these premieres really, he said. “Because as actors, that’s really the only time you get to kind of experience it with the fans.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Miles Teller
Outsider.com

Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Just Discover Major Ken Jennings Announcement?

Phrasing things just right is oftentimes incredibly important. Especially when teasing an upcoming on a popular TV game show while eagle-eyed Jeopardy! fans watching!. Recently, Jeopardy! fans took to Reddit to discuss a clue they may have discovered, hinting that Ken Jennings will soon become the full-time host of the popular game show. The thread begins with a comment noting that “somebody” on Twitter noticed a key detail in how the Jeopardy! GOAT was billed in a recent press release.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Did Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier Do After the Series?

Frances Bavier became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s, starring alongside Andy Griffith while portraying Aunt Bee in The Andy Griffith Show. She later continued with this memorable role as Aunt Bee, on The Andy Griffith spin-off series, Mayberry R.F.D. But, what happened to the actress after she hung up her apron and said goodbye to her Aunt Bee character?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton Is the Ultimate Stepdad in Sweet Father’s Day Post From Wife Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani paid tribute to her husband Blake Shelton on Father’s Day, and celebrated his role in her and her children’s lives. Stefani has three children from her previous marriage, Kingston (16), Numa (13), and Apollo (8). Shelton and Stefani married in 2021, and according to the family, Shelton has really stepped up in the dad department. Recently, Stefani also celebrated Shelton for his birthday with a surprise performance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#The Blue Angels#Blueangels
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

480K+
Followers
52K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy