Hillsborough County 2021 Water Quality Reports Available To The Public

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County’s annual water quality reports have been released and are available to the public.

The reports explain Hillsborough County’s drinking water quality testing results, offer information on local water resources, and outline the County’s continued investment in the local water infrastructure.

Hillsborough County Public Utilities operates 10 community public drinking water systems, and each system has its own report.

The website includes an interactive map that allows viewers to type their address and locate the report that pertains to their residence or business. Printed copies of the reports may be obtained by calling (813) 246-3146. All customers will receive notice of the available water quality reports through either their mailed bill or e-bill.

In the news: Appeal Denied For Florida Death Row Inmate Who Murdered Woman And Her 3 Children

In 1996, Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act, which requires community water systems to each year publish information about their water, including its source, how it is treated, and compliance with regulations.

Hillsborough County Public Utilities provides over 71 million gallons of drinking water per day on an annual average basis to 704,285 people. In 2021, the County’s team collected approximately 7,400 water samples and performed 32,300 tests on the County’s drinking water.

Hillsborough County’s environmental laboratory performs thousands of drinking water tests annually to ensure that customers are receiving water that consistently meets their expectations.

Visit HCFLGov.net/WaterQualityReports to view the calendar year 2021 water quality reports.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }