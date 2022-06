Brownwood will join Anna, Silsbee and Smithville in Pool B in Division 2 of the Texas 7 on 7 Championships this week in College Station at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. The first game for the Lions will be against Anna at 1:45 on Thursday followed by a game against Smithville at 3:15 pm and Silsbee at 4:45. All teams then compete in a single elimination championship bracket play starting on Friday morning at 8:45 am.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO