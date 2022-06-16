Road Work Starting at Lava Beds

Expect delays and a detour route for up to 7 hours. Travelers should expect delays up to 20 minutes on Monday May 23 if traveling through the La Pine area on U.S. 97. BNSF Railway reports that the railroad crossing at Wickiup Junction has been damaged, and a rail in the crossing must be replaced. Railway staff say the repairs could take up to 7 hours, and the crossing must be closed to traffic while they work. ODOT and Deschutes County will have a detour in place for U.S. 97 traffic during the closure.

LA PINE, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO