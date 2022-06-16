ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Work Starting at Lava Beds

Klamath Alerts
 4 days ago
TULELAKE, California— Work to repave 18 miles of the road through Lava Reds is set When in the week ofJune 13, 2022. The contractor plans to start pulverising and paving north of the Entrance Station working their...

Klamath Alerts

Railroad repairs will close U.S. 97 at Wickiup Junction near La Pine on Monday, detour will be in place

Expect delays and a detour route for up to 7 hours. Travelers should expect delays up to 20 minutes on Monday May 23 if traveling through the La Pine area on U.S. 97. BNSF Railway reports that the railroad crossing at Wickiup Junction has been damaged, and a rail in the crossing must be replaced. Railway staff say the repairs could take up to 7 hours, and the crossing must be closed to traffic while they work. ODOT and Deschutes County will have a detour in place for U.S. 97 traffic during the closure.
LA PINE, OR
Klamath Alerts

Free parking and shuttle service at Fairgrounds for Sentry Eagle Open House

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing will host a Sentry Eagle Open House on Saturday, June 25 and admission is free. “As a thank you to the city of Klamath Falls and the surrounding area, we are opening our gates to the community to come out and share some exciting events,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “Events like this let us share our mission, providing air superiority as the premiere F-15C training base, and to say thanks for the strong support from the community.”
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Klamath Falls, OR. – May 27, 2022 On Monday, May 30th the Memorial Day Parade will once again be conducted by the Klamath Freedom Foundation in Downtown Klamath Falls. All participants will stage on Spring Street south of Main Street, then the parade will proceed down Main Street all the way to Veterans Park. The parade lasts from 10:00 to 11:00 but expect Main Street to be closed to motorists from approximately 9:00 to noon.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
State
California State
Klamath Alerts

AIRPORT DIRECTOR JOHN BARSALOU, A.A.E. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Klamath Falls, OR. – May 27, 2022 The Airport Director for the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport (LMT), John Barsalou, A.A.E., has announced his retirement after a 44- year career in aviation, effective July 15, 2022. Barsalou has served as the Airport Director in Klamath Falls since July of 2015 and during his tenure has overseen the completion of over $27 million dollars in capital improvements at the airport. He was awarded the 2016 President’s Award of the Oregon Airport Management Association (OAMA), 2020 Airport Manager of the Year by OAMA, and was appointed by Governor Brown in 2019 as an Oregon Department of Aviation Board member.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Statewide Fund to Aid Owners of Household Wells Launches

(Salem, OR) – The Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) opened grant applications for the first phase of its landmark Water Well Abandonment, Repair and Replacement Fund (WARRF) this week. Created by the Oregon Legislature, the first phase of the fund provides financial assistance for low-to-moderate income households to abandon, repair or replace affected water wells used for household purposes in areas recently impacted by drought or wildfire. Grant applications are available online in English and Spanish.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

THE FIRST THIRD THURSDAY EVENT OF 2022 IS FINALLY HERE!

KLAMATH FALLS, OR – June 15, 2022 The first of the annual 3rd Thursday events will be held tomorrow, June 16th from 6pm to 9pm. Main Street from 4th Street to 11th Street, portions of the cross streets, Sugarman’s Corner and Klamath Commons Park will be used to accommodate the event. Barricades and other traffic control devices will be used to detour motorists around the event with street closures scheduled from 4:00pm to 9:30pm.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

