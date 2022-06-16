Road Work Starting at Lava Beds

Klamath Falls, OR. – May 27, 2022 The Airport Director for the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport (LMT), John Barsalou, A.A.E., has announced his retirement after a 44- year career in aviation, effective July 15, 2022. Barsalou has served as the Airport Director in Klamath Falls since July of 2015 and during his tenure has overseen the completion of over $27 million dollars in capital improvements at the airport. He was awarded the 2016 President’s Award of the Oregon Airport Management Association (OAMA), 2020 Airport Manager of the Year by OAMA, and was appointed by Governor Brown in 2019 as an Oregon Department of Aviation Board member.
