ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valorant Episode 5 Act I: Prelude to Chaos Skin Line Revealed: Price, Weapons, Variants Detailed

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a new...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

What Time Does Warzone Season 4 Go Live?

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 is set to go live in-game this upcoming week, adding plenty of updates and changes to the game. From a new map in Fortune's Keep to new operators and weapons, Warzone players have plenty of new content to look forward to. Season...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Pro Aceu Flips Stance on Hitscan Seer

Apex Legends professional player Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn recently went live ranking the different characters in-game according to their usefulness. Previously, aceu has referred to Seer as useless when it came to a true competitive match space. He explained that Seer was only good for “third-partying” — or cleaning up a mess made by two teams following a firefight. Now, however, in what appears to be a major flip in opinion, aceu ranked Seer over Bloodhound in terms of value to a team composition.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Ricochet 'Weapon Disarm' Anti-Cheat Feature Revealed

Call of Duty Warzone developers have unveiled a new feature as part of the Ricochet anti-cheat system: The new "weapon disarm" feature aims to make life more difficult for cheaters. The newest Ricochet feature automatically disarms players suspected of cheating, and the devs hope that this will further mitigate the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prelude#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Valorant
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event Patch Notes: Full List

The Apex Legends Awaken Collection Event has just been officially announced and with it, Respawn Entertainment dropped a detailed patch notes listing the changes and new content coming to the battle royale next week. Lifeline's Town Takeover, a brand-new set of limited-time cosmetics, Valkyrie’s Heirloom, the return of Control and...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Break Apex Legends' FPS Cap

In Apex Legends, as in any first-person shooter, your frames per second (FPS) are crucial to success. Having a high FPS allows you to react faster to situations such as incoming enemies. However, PC players will notice in Apex Legends that your FPS is capped at 144. Fortunately, there is...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Explained

Fortunately, Overwatch 2 is moving away from its predecessor's frustrating loot box system. However, the free-to-play battle pass model is not necessarily one that will be better or less predatory on your wallet. During the reveal event today for Overwatch 2, the development team revealed a lot more about the...
FIFA
DBLTAP

Itachi, Hinata Fortnite Skins Apparently Confirmed in Leak

Following up Epic Games' recent "Rivals!" teaser for its second Fortnite x Naruto crossover cosmetics set, it appears leakers have revealed that Itachi and Hinata skins are indeed coming to the game soon. On June 16, prominent Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR put out a tweet "confirming skins for Itachi and Hinata.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Respawn is Aware of Mad Maggie's Broken Ultimate in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie looked like an amazing Legend when she was first introduced, but it was quickly realized that wasn't the case. The Legend has struggled since her inception and things like a buggy ultimate doesn't help. Mad Maggie's passive and ultimate has some major inconsistencies. Players have stated a lack...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy