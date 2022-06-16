$1K bail set for driver of vehicle in fatal Stafford Street crash

WORCESTER — The Auburn motorist who hit a mother and her daughter on Stafford Street in April pleaded not guilty in court to multiple charges and had bail set for $1,000 Thursday.

Christopher Remillard, 57, was arraigned Thursday in Central District Court, his first court appearance for his involvement in the April 18 crash near Webster Square Plaza that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah and seriously injured her mother, Asha Nyarki Asare.

According to a police report, Remillard told investigators that he reached in his pocket to get a $20 bill for gas and heard "a large thump" as he was unfolding the bill. He told investigators that he immediately hit the breaks on his Honda CR-V.

Candice was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a range of injuries for more than a month before dying May 24. She and her mother were struck while they were at a crosswalk between Webster Square Plaza and Crown Castle Plaza, 91 Stafford St.

Following a police investigation, Remillard was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation added following Candice's death. Remillard was also charged with two counts of speeding, two counts of marked lanes violation, two counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and two crosswalk violations.

Assistant District Attorney Edward Karcasinas said investigators determined Remillard was driving 47 mph in an area with a speed limit of 35 mph.

Remillard has a history of previous convictions for driving-related offenses with charges extending back to the 1980s, Karcasinas said.

With Remillard's history and the facts of the case, Karcasinas recommended that bail be set at $1,000, with a stipulation that Remillard not drive a vehicle. He added that Remillard's license had been revoked by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Remillard's lawyer, Robert Iacovelli, said Remillard has expressed great regret for the crash.Iacovelli said that his client should be released on personal recognizance.

"He's been extremely upset," Iacovelli said.

In a later interview, Iacovelli said the crash appeared to be an accident.

Judge Janet J. McGuiggan agreed to the prosecution's recommendation for bail with the stipulation that Remillard not drive.

Remillard is set to next appear in court Aug. 16.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: $1K bail set for driver of vehicle in fatal Stafford Street crash