ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man caught in the act swiping fuse from parked car in Fort Myers

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dphz6_0gCyVD9P00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are looking for a man and a woman who worked together to remove a ‘fuse’ from a car before the man was confronted by the owner, officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man and woman were seen walking near a car in the area of 4245 Evans Avenue and looking inside before walking away.

Police said the man was later seen returning to the car and getting in through an opened window on the passenger side door.

The man opened the hood of the car from inside and began to rummage around in the engine block area of the car before the car’s owner walked outside and confronted him.

The man gave the owner what he described as a ‘fuse’ that was taken from his car.

The suspect immediately left the area.

Police are trying to identify both the man and the woman suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man sentenced for 2018 high-speed hit-and-run crash in Fort Myers

The man responsible for a high-speed crash in Fort Myers that left another person seriously hurt in 2018 has been sentenced. Fort Myers police say Marvin Preston Jr., 41, was found guilty of charges of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. FMPD says he has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for each count.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

15-year-old boy attacked at a movie theater in Collier County

A man attacks a 15-year-old boy at a movie theater in Southwest Florida. Edwin, the victim said, “it all happened so fast. You really don’t process everything until like the moment already passed. And everyone was like woah what just happened.”. Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Carl Pukin...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man faces charges, accused of leaving 4 dogs in hot shed without food or water

A man has been arrested after being accused of depriving animals. Deputies say dogs were left in a hot shed without food and water at a Lehigh Acres home. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said an anonymous report of animal neglect was made and Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) went to the home on Andora Street twice last week.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect accused of reckless driving through a Lee County community

Deputies responded to a community in south Lee County on Sunday, for reports of a driver who forced his way into a gated community, crashed his truck into a palm tree, and fled on foot, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, deputies learned that Robert Mendoza,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuse#A Man And A Woman#Crime Stoppers
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting investigation underway in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in a Port Charlotte neighborhood. Deputies say they responded to a shooting in the area of the 22000 block of Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Part of the road was taped off while they investigated.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man arrested for battering teen at movie theater

A 41-year-old Naples man was arrested on Friday after authorities say he battered a 15-year-old at a movie theater. According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Pukin was leaving the Towne Center 6 theater on June 10 when the teen bumped into his child.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two-vehicle crash near Pondella in Cape Coral causes delays

A two-vehicle crash shut down lanes of NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. According to Cape Coral Police Department there were no injuries reported. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in head-on collision on McGregor in south Fort Myers

A 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman is dead following a head-on collision on McGregor Boulevard early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive in south Fort Myers. Troopers said the woman was traveling south in a sedan when she crossed the median...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
internewscast.com

Detectives Seeking Info In 1971 Murder Of John Deal

In January 1971, Lee County resident, John Deal 71, was shot and killed on a desolate stretch of Harbor Blvd in Port Charlotte. Sheriff Jack Bent and his investigators learned of the shooting after a local resident found evidence in the roadway. William Duffy and a female acquaintance were driving on Harbor Blvd and noticed items in the roadway.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of assaulting girl after Snapchat meetup denied in Cape Coral

A 19-year-old North Fort Myers man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he showed up at the home of someone he met on Snapchat demanding to enter. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Gunyel Carmelo Torres met a girl on Snapchat and began talking to her and asked if he could go over her Cape Coral home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Worker dies at granite business in Cape Coral

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a worker’s death at a granite business in Cape Coral. Details of the incident were not released but OSHA described it as a “tragic incident.”. Cape Coral police were called to Ideas Granite Design at 1138 Pondella Road on Friday...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Naples woman records bear roaming her neighborhood

A bear was caught taking a stroll in the Milano community of North Naples Sunday morning. Resident Vanessa Walker said, “We were just pulling in from church from First Naples, and all of a sudden, I just look and this huge bear is coming out from between two houses. It was humongous. I immediately knew it was a bear, and it was not stopping.”
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy