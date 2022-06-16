Man caught in the act swiping fuse from parked car in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are looking for a man and a woman who worked together to remove a ‘fuse’ from a car before the man was confronted by the owner, officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man and woman were seen walking near a car in the area of 4245 Evans Avenue and looking inside before walking away.

Police said the man was later seen returning to the car and getting in through an opened window on the passenger side door.

The man opened the hood of the car from inside and began to rummage around in the engine block area of the car before the car’s owner walked outside and confronted him.

The man gave the owner what he described as a ‘fuse’ that was taken from his car.

The suspect immediately left the area.

Police are trying to identify both the man and the woman suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.