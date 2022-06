When the sun hits your TV or monitor just right, you can see hundreds of tiny scratches left over from the last time you cleaned it. That’s because you used paper towels. They’re great for picking up spills, but the abrasive surface scratches and damages the panel on monitors, TVs, and even phones. Paper towels also leave little scraps of lint behind. Tap or click here for steps to deep clean your phone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO