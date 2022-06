Another day, another Bugatti with details to obsess over. This is the Bugatti Chiron L'Ébé, a special edition created for the end of the standard Chiron's production run as a tribute to company founder Ettore Bugatti's daughter. L'Ébé was Ettore's eldest child, and he wanted her first name to contain his "EB" initials so Bugatti would stay part of her name even after marriage. Born in 1903, she went on to write a biography of her father.

